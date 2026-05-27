Ireland to Proceed with Limited Ban on Israeli Settlement Goods Amid Warnings

The Irish government will introduce the Occupied Territories Bill, prohibiting imports from Israeli settlements but excluding services, despite warnings of diplomatic and economic risks and criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties.

The Irish government has announced it will proceed with the Occupied Territories Bill , a piece of legislation designed to prohibit the importation of goods produced in Israel i settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The bill, formally titled the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2026, will make it an offence under section 14 of the Customs Act 2015 to bring such goods into the Republic. However, its scope is limited to goods and explicitly excludes trade in services.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the restricted approach, stating that a broader ban on services is 'not implementable' and could 'potentially damage Ireland more than anybody else,' particularly by affecting U.S. multinationals operating in the country. He also cited negative legal advice against such an extension. The government aims to have the bill enacted by the summer recess in mid-July, though it has faced years of delay.

The decision to move forward, despite internal reservations, follows warnings from the Irish Embassy in Washington and the Industrial Development Authority about potential diplomatic and economic fallout. The U.S. Embassy in Dublin has previously voiced concerns, suggesting the legislation could impact American businesses and run afoul of U.S. laws penalizing boycotts of Israel. Pro-Israel organizations and U.S. congressional representatives have also criticized the bill.

In contrast, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission urged principled leadership, referencing an International Court of Justice advisory opinion that obliges states to avoid economic dealings that entrench Israel's unlawful presence, without distinction between goods and services. Opposition parties have condemned the government's scaling back of the bill. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the coalition of having 'stalled, delayed, blocked and now...gutted the Bill.

' Independent Senator Frances Black, who first introduced similar legislation in 2018, described the current version as a 'partial ban' that undermines the original intent by omitting services like tech and IT, which constitute a majority of Irish trade. She criticized the lack of a coherent justification beyond 'short soundbites.

' The debate highlights the tension between Ireland's traditional support for Palestinian rights and its economic ties, particularly with the United States, placing the bill at the center of a complex political and diplomatic balancing act





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Occupied Territories Bill Israel Palestinian Territories Irish Politics Trade Legislation Human Rights

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