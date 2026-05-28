Ireland to Test New Adidas World Cup Football Against Qatar

Ireland's soccer team will face Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night, giving them a chance to try out the new Adidas Trionda football. The football features a unique design that will help speed up big decisions by feeding information to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in real time.

Ireland 's soccer team will face Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night, giving them a chance to try out the new Adidas Trionda football.

The football features a seamless surface with an eye-catching texture and strategically placed debossing for optimal precision and in-flight stability. Ireland will also use the footballs when they take on Canada in Montreal on June 6. The new Adidas World Cup football is described as having a unique design that will help speed up big decisions by feeding information to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in real time.

Replicas of the football can be purchased for between €25 and €40, while a more expensive version includes a built-in motion sensor that tracks every movement and touch in real time. However, this version requires charging before each game. The new technology in the football aims to improve the accuracy of big decisions and reduce the time it takes to make them





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