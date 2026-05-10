Ireland to use €50 million Government jet to repatriate Irish stranded on hantavirus cruise ship

The new €50 million Government jet is set to repatriate Irish citizens stranded on the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius. The Mission is expected to take place as early as Sunday afternoon.

The new €50 million Government jet is set to repatriate Irish citizens stranded on the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius, it has emerged. The Dassault Falcon 6X, which only came into service at the end of last year, is to be deployed to the Canary Islands to pick up two Irish passengers stranded on the ship.

The mission is expected to take place as early as Sunday afternoon. The move comes after the Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister for Defence Helen McEntee agreed on Friday to send the new jet for the flight. The MV Hondius, which sailed from South America across the Atlantic Ocean on April 11, has been stranded with 149 passengers and crew since the deadly hantavirus was detected on it.

It is a major public health emergency, with five people having contracted the rat-borne disease on board and three of them having died. The ship is now docked off the coast of Granadilla in Tenerife, and the process has begun of disembarking all the people on board.

A group of Spanish passengers were the first to be disembarked early today and were brought to a nearby Santa Cruz airport for specialist treatment and observation before being flown to Madrid on a military plane. Other countries are mounting rescue missions for their citizens on the boat, and Ireland has now decided to send the Falcon 6X





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