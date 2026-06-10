Ireland U20 Squad Announced for Junior World Championship in Georgia

Ireland U20 team named for World Rugby Junior World Championship, with pool matches against England, Argentina, and USA in Tbilisi.

Ireland has announced its 30-man squad for the upcoming World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia , where they have been drawn in Pool C alongside England, Argentina and the USA.

Ireland will play all three pool games at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi, opening their campaign against England on Saturday, June 27. The squad, captained by tighthead prop Sami Bishti, features a blend of experienced players from the Six Nations and new call-ups, as Ireland aim to build on a successful tournament where they won four of five matches, their only defeat coming in the opening match against France.





Centres Jack Deegan and Sean Walsh missed the Six Nations through injury but return to the fold, while flanker Alex Lautsou, who was named in the Six Nations squad but did not play, is also included. New faces include Adam Cooper (Buccaneers), Charlie Keane (Corinthians) and Australia-born Paddy Woods. Outhalf cum fullback Daniel Green, who played in last year's Junior World Championship but missed the Six Nations, returns. Wing Derry Moloney and hooker Lee Fitzpatrick are unavailable due to injury.

The forwards include experienced players like Ben Blaney, Max Doyle, and Duinn Maguire, while the backs feature playmakers like Charlie Molony and Johnny O'Sullivan. Head coach Richie Browne expressed confidence in the squad's preparation, noting that they have worked hard over several camps and recent uncapped matches against Scotland and a Munster Development side.





Browne said: 'Building on from our Six Nations campaign, we have worked hard over a number of preparation camps and recent uncapped matches against Scotland and a Munster Development side. The World Rugby Junior World Championship is a fantastic challenge and an opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the world.

We are aware of the challenges ahead, coming up against some quality sides in our pool, but the players are excited for what lies ahead and are relishing the platform to grow and develop our performance levels in green.

' The squad will depart for Georgia early next week, with the final pool match against the USA on July 7. The knockout stages begin July 11, with the final scheduled for July 18. Ireland finished fourth in last year's tournament, losing to South Africa in the bronze medal match. The team is determined to improve on that result and make a strong impression in Georgia





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