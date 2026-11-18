Coach Cullie Tucker names 26-player Ireland Under-20 squad for non-cap international against Scotland on Friday evening at Virgin Media Park.

Irish Rugby Union head coach Cullie Tucker has officially unveiled a 26-player squad for the upcoming non-cap international match against Scotland. The fixture is scheduled to take place on Friday evening at 5pm at Virgin Media Park in Portlaoise. This announcement marks a significant step for the new coaching setup as they begin their campaign with the Under-20 team.

Key Squad Details and Captaincy

The team will be captained by number eight Cian Butler, who leads the lineup for this crucial early-season game. The starting fifteen features several experienced campaigners at this level, including winger Harry Waters and flanker Alex Lautsou. These players bring valuable insight to the group as they prepare to face the Scottish side.

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The squad also highlights intriguing familial connections within Irish rugby talent. Loosehead prop Jamie Bohan is the younger brother of Connacht lock Billy Bohan. Additionally, scrum-half Frankie Óg Sheahan is the son of former Munster and Ireland international hooker Frankie Sheahan. These bonds add a layer of depth to the roster as the team prepares for competition.

While the majority of the squad is fit, there are notable absences due to injury. Flanker Josh Neil and hooker Lee Fitzpatrick are currently sidelined and will not feature in the Friday night contest. Their absence requires other squad members to step up and fill critical roles in the forward pack during this important international window.

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Coaching Staff and Training Approach

Cullie Tucker has overseen the preparation of this squad through two dedicated training camps at the High Performance Centre in Abbotstown. He is supported by a experienced backroom staff that includes Andrew Browne, who managed the Under-20s during the previous season. Kieran Hallett has also been retained from the prior coaching set-up to ensure continuity.

The technical team has also integrated new specialists to enhance specific aspects of the game. Niall Annett joins the staff to focus on scrum mastery, while Mark Butler is responsible for defensive structures. This blend of retained expertise and new tactical focus aims to create a well-rounded and adaptable team for international play.

Tucker emphasized that this match is vital for the early development of the team. He described the fixture as a key opportunity for players to gain valuable game time in an Ireland jersey. The coach wants the squad to transition the work done on the training pitch into practical application against quality opposition in Scotland.

Tactical Focus and Team Cohesion

The primary objective for Ireland Under-20 at this stage is building cohesion within the group. The coaching staff aims to develop specific combinations and establish a clear understanding of their preferred playing style. This foundational work is essential for the long-term success of the team in future tournaments.

Tucker has instructed the players to bring energy, intensity, and accuracy to their performances. The goal is to help players grow their understanding of the game model while maintaining high standards. These matches are viewed as vital tools for raising the overall level of the squad and allowing players to showcase their abilities.

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Looking ahead, the coach highlighted the importance of building momentum as a squad. The team has a significant amount of work ahead, but fixtures like this provide a platform to test their progress. Tucker expects the group to respond positively to the challenge posed by Scotland and use the experience to further their development.

Match Access and Live Coverage

Supporters wishing to attend the Friday night match can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. The event will also be broadcast live for those unable to attend in person. The Irish Rugby YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the game, ensuring that fans across the globe can watch the Ireland Under-20s in action against Scotland.

The full roster includes players from various clubs across the country, representing both Munster and Leinster provincial interests. The starting XV features backs such as Fionn Rowsome, James Browne, Tom Bell, Bernard White, Harry Waters, Charlie O'Connor, and Frankie Óg Sheahan. The pack is anchored by Jamie Bohan, Joe Christle, Harry Goslin, Jamie Walsh, Jonny Ginnety, Alex Lautsou, Reuben Flynn, and captain Cian Butler.

The bench provides substantial depth with replacements Taylor Coles, Ben Guerin, Eric Cantillon, Paddy Woods, Adam Boyd, Luke Coffey, Paul Neary, Matthew Brennan, Geoff O'Sullivan, Dara Walsh, and Aaron Moloney. This comprehensive list ensures that the coaching staff has options to manage the game effectively and maintain intensity throughout the ninety minutes. The match promises to be a significant indicator of the Under-20s' readiness for the season ahead.