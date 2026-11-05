Ireland U21 Squad Announced For Euro Play-Offs Against Finland

Jim Crawford names Ireland U21 squad for critical Euro play-offs. Owen Elding and Matteo Egan make their first call-ups as the team prepares for matches against Finland in November.

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford has named the 23-player squad for the upcoming European Under-21 Championship play-offs against Finland. This selection marks the first-time call-up for Hibernian forward Owen Elding and defender Matteo Egan. The squad was officially announced on Thursday ahead of the decisive two-legged series scheduled for November.

Squad Selection Highlights Key Newcomers

Owen Elding enters the national setup following a strong scoring record for Hibernian. Since joining the Scottish club from Sligo Rovers in January, he has netted seven goals. His recent performance earned him a senior international cap for Ireland in the match against Kosovo during the last international window.

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Defender Matteo Egan also receives his first U21 call-up based on his consistent form with Italian Serie B side Empoli. His inclusion adds defensive depth to the roster as the team seeks to secure a historic qualification spot.

Crucial Play-Off Fixture Schedule

Ireland currently aims to qualify for their first-ever Under-21 European Championship tournament. The team will travel to Finland for the first leg of the play-off tie on 13 November. Following the away match, the squad returns to Ireland for the second leg at Turners Cross on 17 November.

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The opportunity to compete in the tournament arose after Ireland secured their play-off berth through momentum. A four-game winning streak, which included a significant 3-1 victory over England at Turners Cross in October, positioned the team for this final chance at qualification.

Full Roster Of Goalkeepers And Defenders

The goalkeeper contingent consists of Noah Jauny from Royal Francs Borains, Owen Mason from Bromley, and Conor Walsh from Shelbourne. The defensive line features a mix of domestic and overseas talent including Adam Brennan of Shamrock Rovers.

Additional defenders called up include Oisin Gallagher of Barnet, who is on loan from Lincoln City. Sean Grehan from Doncaster Rovers, Cathal McCarthy of Kilmarnock, and Conor McManus of Gillingham are also included. Alex Murphy of 1 FC Kaislautern and David Okagbue of Peterborough United round out the defensive options.

Midfield And Forward Options For The Squad

The midfield sector features Romeo Akachukwu of Southampton and Jacob Devaney of Hibernian. Rory Finneran joins from Notts County, Darius Luipsic is also with Notts County, and Jamie Mullins is called up from Wycombe Wanderers.

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Up front, the attack includes Gbemi Arbui of Burton Albion and Leon Ayinde of Doncaster Rovers. Trent Kone Doherty from Molde and Tommy Lonergan of Waterford provide additional striking options. Kian McMahon Brown of Shrewsbury Town and Ike Orazi of Stade de Reims complete the forward line as the team prepares for the high-stakes encounters against Finland.