Second-half goals from Maxim Afonin and Cillian Murphy gave Ireland a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, moving John Cotter's side up to second in Group I.

Republic of Ireland eased to a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in their second Group I game at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, moving up to second place and putting themselves in position to reach the knockout stages.

Second-half goals from Maxim Afonin and Cillian Murphy gave John Cotter's side their first win of the tournament. Ireland went into the match bottom of Group I after a 2-1 opening-day loss to Brazil, while Costa Rica had one point following a 2-2 draw with Tanzania. The win lifts Ireland above their opponents in the standings. After a hectic start in which the sides looked evenly matched, Ireland began to gain control.

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Irish Defence Stifles Costa Rica Attack

The centre-back trio of Josh O'Connor, Kian Quigley and Jayden Marshall snuffed out any sign of danger from the Costa Rican attack. That control translated into better chances. The diminutive Cillian Murphy shot just wide, while striker Desmond Armstrong, younger brother of senior international Sinclair Armstrong, forced two good saves from Costa Rican goalkeeper Fabian Araya. Armstrong should have put his side ahead on 33 minutes.

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Murphy slipped it inside and Armstrong dummied past his man, but slipped his left-footed effort just the wrong side of the post. Despite more Irish chances and a couple of good Araya saves, the teams went in level at the break. Ireland showed urgency straight from the beginning of the second half and nearly won a penalty for handball.

However, a video replay showed the ball had come off the stomach of the defender first, and Ireland were forced to continue their hunt for a goal. Across the match Ireland created 24 attempts on goal, with 11 landing on target, including 11 scoring opportunities in the first half alone. They would not have to wait long. Maxim Afonin poked home a brilliant cross from Murphy in the 51st minute to put Ireland ahead.

Afonin And Murphy Score To Extend Lead

Costa Rica used an opportunity to appeal the decision on the video review, but referee Ahmad Issa Darwish was happy to give the goal after a lengthy VAR delay. Ireland doubled their lead in the 64th minute as Cillian Murphy got himself on the scoresheet after a brilliant individual performance. Ryan Sheridan put Thiago Cordero under pressure, who coughed up the ball, letting Sheridan cut it back for the Cork City man to fire a low effort beyond Araya.

Costa Rica again put in a futile effort to appeal the goal, but Darwish only needed one look at the replay to award Ireland the two-goal lead. Substitute Richard Ferizaj put the ball in the Costa Rican net in added time, although he was clearly offside in the build-up, and Ireland had to settle for a 2-0 win. Shamrock Rovers' Afonin and Cork City teenager Murphy scored the goals that separated the sides.

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Striker Armstrong missed several clear chances, including a penalty-spot finish later ruled out after a video check determined the ball hit defender Paul Jimenez in the stomach first. Araya made critical saves to keep the scoreline respectable, while Ireland goalkeeper Daragh Brunton made important stops in the opening minutes to deny Paul Gonzalez. Josh O'Dwyer and Jayden Goad were influential in midfield. Goad will now miss the next match due to a second booking.

Ireland Target Knockout Stage Spot Next

The Boys in Green face Tanzania on Friday at 2pm Irish time, with a spot in the knockout stages up for grabs. As at this summer's World Cup, eight third-placed teams will make it out of the groups, so a point will likely be enough to see Ireland through, while a win would guarantee at least second place.

Republic of Ireland: Daragh Brunton; Maxim Afonin, Kian Quigley, Josh O'Connor (Sean Spaight 81), Jayden Marshall, Joey Wuna (Corey Fay 69); Jayden Goad, Josh O'Dwyer (Tom McGrath 69); Ryan Sheridan, Cillian Murphy (Richard Ferizaj 80); Desmond Armstrong (Ronan Keating 87). Costa Rica: Fabian Araya; Paul Jimenez (Sebastian Ibarra 74), Ian Badilla, Thiago Cordero, Adrian Espinoza; Yordi Alfaro (Santiago Quiros 81), Jorshuad Pilartes (Brayan Calderon 45), Dwayne Woodly (Marshal Araya), Kyan McDonald (Akenai Samuels 81); Paul Gonzalez, Jefrey Urbina.