Ireland Under-21 Squad Announced for Croatia and Qatar Friendlies

Jim Crawford has named a 23-man Ireland Under-21 squad for friendlies versus Croatia and Qatar. Eight players receive their first call-up, including Rory Finneran with senior caps and 16-year-old World Cup qualifier Cillian Murphy. The games serve as final pre-qualifier preparation.

The Ireland Men's Under-21 national team has revealed its 23-player squad for a pair of crucial friendly matches scheduled to take place in Zagreb this week.

Head Coach Jim Crawford has opted for a refreshed look, handing eight players their inaugural call-ups to the Under-21 setup. Among the new faces is Rory Finneran, who already boasts senior international experience at the senior level. His inclusion highlights the blend of promising youth and those already on the radar for the senior side.

Rewarding domestic form, Dundalk's Gbemi Arubi has earned a recall, his first since representing Ireland at Under-19 level, based on his impressive performances in the League of Ireland Premier Division. Another exciting addition is Cork City's 16-year-old striker Cillian Murphy, who played a pivotal role in helping the Ireland Men's Under-17s secure qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, notably scoring a hat-trick against Slovakia.

From Shamrock Rovers, the dynamic duo of John O'Sullivan and Naj Razi have been rewarded with their first Under-21 call-ups. Further new inclusions are Burnley's Kian McMahon-Brown, Brighton & Hove Albion's Sean Keogh, and Stoke City's Gabriel Kelly. Returning to the fold after missing the March squad are Doncaster Rovers' Sean Grehan and Bohemians' Harry Vaughan.

The squad is set for two matches: first against Croatia on Saturday, 6 June, followed by a fixture against Qatar Under-23s on Tuesday, 9 June. These friendlies serve as the final preparatory stage for Jim Crawford's side before the decisive run-in of the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier campaign, offering vital minutes for the new and returning players to stake their claims. Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Walsh (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Sam Curtis (Sheffield United), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Sean Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Sean Keogh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor McManus (Brentford), Cory O'Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), David Okagbue (Peterborough United). Midfielders: Jacob Devaney (Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Gabriel Kelly (Stoke City), Darius Lipsiuc (Stoke City), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers), Cillian Murphy (Cork City), John O'Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers), Harry Vaughan (Bohemians, on loan from Hull City).

Forwards: Gbemi Arubi (Dundalk), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon-Brown (Burnley), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers)





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Ireland Under-21 Jim Crawford Cillian Murphy Rory Finneran UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers Zagreb Friendlies Croatia Vs Ireland U21 Qatar U23 Vs Ireland U21

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