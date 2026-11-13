Ireland Under-21s face Finland in Euro 2027 playoff first leg in Tampere

Ireland's Under-21s play Finland away in the first leg of their Euro 2027 playoff on Friday, with the second leg at Turner's Cross on Tuesday.

Ireland's Under-21s begin their European Under-21 Championship playoff against Finland on Friday at the Tammelan Stadion in Tampere, with kick-off at 4.15pm Irish time. The match is live on Virgin Media Two.

The second leg takes place at Turner's Cross in Cork on Tuesday at 5.45pm. Jim Crawford's side reached the playoff after winning their last four qualifying games. They beat Kazakhstan away, Slovakia away, Kazakhstan at home, and then England 3-1 at Turner's Cross in October. That victory over England sealed second place and a playoff spot at the last possible opportunity.

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Ireland Campaign Struggled Against Andorra Moldova

Ireland had a difficult campaign at times. Less than a year ago they were hammered 4-0 away by Andorra. They also drew 1-1 with Moldova at Tallaght Stadium. Eight of the team who beat England also played in the Andorra defeat.

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The gap between their best and worst form is a concern. The win over England was a crowning moment. England fielded a team worth a combined 320 million euro according to Transfermarkt, while Ireland's current squad is valued at less than 6 million euro. It was Ireland's best period of form since Crawford took over in 2020.

Finland are strong opponents. They qualified for the last Under-21 Euros and only lost one game in their qualifying group. They finished second behind Spain, four points back, and beat Spain 2-1 in September. They comfortably beat Romania and Kosovo to secure their playoff spot.

Crawford Praises Training Amid Finland Playoff Draw

Ireland avoided the Netherlands, Denmark and the Czech Republic in the playoff draw. Crawford said the training has been very good and the players know what is expected. He added that they have earned the right to be here and know how good Finland are. He stressed that at full-time it is half-time in the tie.

Goalkeeper Noah Jauny will keep goal in both legs. Jauny plays for Belgian second-tier side Royal Francs Borains. He said the vibe in camp has been very good and very positive, which comes from winning games. He added that it is always exciting to come into camp, but this opportunity makes it extra special.

Crawford's assistant coach Stephen O'Donnell is a front-runner for the vacant Derry City job. Last weekend's FAI Cup winners are interested in the Galway man, who is assistant manager to Alan Reynolds at Bohemians. Crawford insisted the speculation will not distract O'Donnell from his task in Tampere and Cork. He said O'Donnell is professional enough to park it.

Owen Elding Integration Key For Ireland Attack

One new dimension is Hibernian forward Owen Elding. He has never played for Ireland at Under-21 level before, but was recently given a first senior international cap by Heimir Hallgrimsson. His integration into the forward unit will be key. Tommy Lonergan is the current Under-21 striker.

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He finished the League of Ireland season as top scorer with 16 goals for Waterford. He scored twice against England and also netted against Slovakia and Kazakhstan late in qualifying. Elding could play off Lonergan, though that may displace creative players Trent Kone-Doherty and Jamie Mullins. Kone-Doherty, 20, is a former Liverpool prospect now at Molde FK in Norway.

He has scored six times in 21 league games this season. He is one of five players in the squad playing outside Ireland and the UK. The midfield pair of Jacob Devaney and Rory Finneran should start. Devaney, 19, is on loan at Hibernian from Manchester United and has played alongside Elding.

Finneran, 18, is on loan at Notts County from Newcastle and impressed in the England game. Ireland's squad for the playoff is: Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Royal Francs Borains), Owen Mason (Bromley), Conor Walsh (Shelbourne). Defenders: Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Matteo Egan (Empoli), Oisin Gallagher (Barnet, on loan from Lincoln City), Sean Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Cathal McCarthy (Kilmarnock, on loan from Hull City), Conor McManus (Gillingham), Alex Murphy (1 FC Kaiserslautern, on loan from Newcastle United), David Okagbue (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Charlie Cummins (Exeter City), Jacob Devaney (Hibernian, on loan from Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Notts County, on loan from Newcastle United), Darius Lipsiuc (Notts County), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers). Forwards: Gbemi Arubi (Burton Albion), Leon Ayinde (Doncaster Rovers), Owen Elding (Hibernian), Trent Kone-Doherty (Molde), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon Brown (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Burnley).

If Ireland recapture their form from Turner's Cross, they could go one better than Crawford's 2022 side, who lost to Israel in the Under-21 Euros playoffs. That remains the best finish for an Irish team in Euros qualifying. A first ever Under-21 Euros qualification is at stake.