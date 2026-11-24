The Irish Government has published a comprehensive energy action plan to cut household costs, promoting smart meter adoption and plug-in solar access from 2027 while addressing fuel dependency.

The Irish Government, led by Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O'Brien, has published the National Energy Affordability Report and Action Plan following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

This comprehensive strategy aims to reduce household energy costs by ramping up the use of electricity smart meters and promoting the benefits of switching energy suppliers. The publication comes as the state seeks to mitigate the impact of international market volatility on domestic consumers.

Smart Meter Usage and Supplier Switching

Also read Ireland Supermarket Packaging Waste Crisis Revealed by Voice Ireland 2026 Survey

One of the central pillars of the new strategy involves maximizing the societal benefits of smart meters, which have already been rolled out to more than two million households across the country. The report outlines actions to significantly increase participation in retail time-of-use or dynamic tariffs, allowing consumers to pay lower rates during off-peak hours.

Minister Darragh O'Brien acknowledged that a sizeable cohort of people do not currently switch energy providers, noting that the process has not been made easy for them to understand or execute. The government intends to simplify this landscape to help households identify and access cheaper energy options, thereby driving down overall expenditure.

Reducing Fossil Fuel Dependency

Minister Darragh O'Brien highlighted that Ireland is particularly exposed to volatility in international markets due to its continued dependence on imported fossil fuels for electricity generation, heating, and transport. The government has identified a shift toward renewable energy generation and the broader electrification of the economy as the primary pathway out of this dependency.

The plan sets out 116 specific actions across five key areas, including supporting households and funding investment in the grid. O'Brien emphasized that while there is no single solution to energy affordability, the action plan brings together different strands of government policy to deliver more renewable energy and reduce reliance on expensive imported gas.

Plug-in Solar and Grid Infrastructure

Advertisement

Separately, the government has agreed on its approach to allowing plug-in solar devices to be used in Ireland from the second half of 2027. A separate report found that there are no significant regulatory barriers to connecting compliant devices to the electricity network, paving the way for a consumer-led plug and play approach.

This new model will allow people to connect compliant plug-in solar devices without prior electrical assessment, supported instead by product compliance, registration, and customer guidance. Minister Darragh O'Brien noted that approximately 500,000 people live in apartments, with only an estimated 5 per cent currently having access to solar power, making this a major shift in accessibility.

Stakeholder Views and Political Debate

While the government maintains it is offering targeted supports for the most vulnerable households through mechanisms like fuel allowance payments, opposition voices remain critical. Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore stated that the lack of a system for delivering targeted energy credits amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis is unconscionable.

Whitmore claimed this absence shows the government is completely out of touch with the actual costs and difficulties faced by people heating their homes. Minister Darragh O'Brien completely rejected such criticism, insisting that the current supports are adequate and that the department is actively working to enhance targeted assistance.

Addressing Middle East Crisis Impacts

The report also includes a dedicated chapter on the Middle East crisis, energy prices, and the security of supply. It concludes that Ireland's principal exposure is likely to arise through higher energy prices rather than immediate physical supply shortages, as security of supply arrangements remain robust.

The government response therefore focuses on both short-term affordability measures and longer-term structural reforms. To support these efforts, the Department of Social Protection, ESB Networks, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) have been tasked with exploring technical options to enable the evaluation of potential targeted energy supports by the second half of 2027.

Sustained elevated prices could have significant impacts on households, businesses, and economic competitiveness, according to the report. By prioritizing short-term supports like the lower VAT rate on gas and electricity, alongside huge investment in retrofit, the plan aims to shield consumers from the worst effects of global market instability.