Ireland V Israel Match Not Going Ahead Says Government Officials

The upcoming match between Israel and Ireland will not be going ahead, according to Minister for Sport Patrick O'Donovan and Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport. The decision comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his views on the matter, stating that Ireland does not want to be self-defeating in its approach to international soccer matches against Israel in the autumn.

Minister for Sport Patrick O'Donovan and Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport have confirmed this week that they will not attend the Ireland v Israel match at the Aviva Stadium later this year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said this afternoon that Ireland does not want to be self-defeating in its approach to international soccer matches against Israel in the autumn. In my view, what the government needs to do very clearly is to say that the game should not be going ahead. I think that that would be considerable political cover for the FAI to be able to stand up for UEFA rules.

The FAI should take a stand in relation to that, make it clear, show moral leadership and say that we are not going to participate in this game. Mr Ó Laoghaire said that while it was the government's choice to state its opinion, both ministers were political actors. I think that they should make it very clear that they don't believe this match should go ahead.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire emphasised that Irish football players had made their positions clear about the match not going ahead and that it needs to take a stand and state that this match should not go ahead. This is a state that is responsible for appalling crimes against the civilian population and a football association that is acting in clear contravention of FIFA rules.

I do believe that will have an effect on other countries, on other football associations, as to their willingness to take part in many other countries and many other sets of players and football associations would be deeply uncomfortable with playing such a match. I think that Ireland can set a clear example of moral leadership here and the government should back them.

He described the UEFA's fine threats as disgraceful and appalling and the various forms of protest seen in matches as fair enough





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Ireland V Israel Minister For Sport Patrick O'donovan Charlie Mcconalogue Taoiseach Micheál Martin FAI UEFA Rules FIFA Rules Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire

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