Troy Parrott scored two penalties and Jack Moylan added a class goal as Ireland cruised to a 3-0 win over 10-man Kosovo. The victory gave manager Heimir Hallgrimsson a soothing end to a stressful year.

Troy Parrott scored two penalties and Jack Moylan added a class goal as Ireland cruised to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Kosovo. The win gave manager Heimir Hallgrimsson a soothing end to a stressful year.

Kelleher Solid In Goal For Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher was solid as a steel beam again when Ireland needed him. He was not really tested after Kosovo went down to 10 men, but a couple of fine saves before that kept the sheet clean. James Abankwah linked promisingly with Moylan down Ireland's right flank. He was unlucky not to score just after the break, forcing a scrambling save from the Kosovo goalkeeper.

Also read Jack Moylan Shines as Ireland Defeats Kosovo Amid Controversial Red Cards

He has nailed down his spot in the team. Dara O'Shea realised once Kosovo went down to 10 that there was no point staying in defence. He pushed on to make an extra body in attack and should have scored at least once in the second half. John Egan had very little to do, particularly after the red card.

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He marshalled the offside line pretty well all the same, but picked up a needless yellow with half an hour to go. Liam Scales should never have been booked after three minutes. It ultimately shortened his night, making way for Kitching at half-time. He had been a threat from corners.

Manning Terrific Deliveries Going Forward

Ryan Manning was shaky in defence early on but his deliveries going forward were terrific. Parrott and Moylan could have done better from them. He was unlucky to be carded and subsequently taken off. Jayson Molumby stung the goalkeeper's hands a couple of times from long range in search of his first goal for Ireland.

He was energetic and forceful as ever at the heart of the midfield. Finn Azaz had a mixed night. He anchored the midfield well but was untypically wasteful in possession at times, attempting to thread passes through overly tight areas. Jack Moylan was outstanding.

He was urgent and scheming, always the most likely Irish route to goal. His injection of pace led to the first penalty for Parrott and later sent Idah away for a great chance. He scored a class goal too. Troy Parrott won both penalties and buried both penalties.

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Idah Butchered Chances In Second Half

He had a couple of chances in open play too but could not make the right connection. He is level with Shane Long now, with only six players ahead of him in Irish goalscoring history. Adam Idah had one of those nights where nothing went right for him. He butchered two decent chances in the second half, once when clean through and again with a free header.

He was willing but sloppy. Subs Harvey Vale and Liam Kitching kept the pressure on Kosovo when they came on at half-time. Kitching laid on the third for Moylan. Chiedozie Ogbene and Rocco Vata were lively.

Hallgrimsson Soothing End To Stressful Year

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson got a soothing end to a stressful year. He was possibly a little trigger-happy in getting the yellow-carded players off the pitch with such haste, but maybe he has seen enough disasters at this stage.