Ireland faces Australia for fifth place in the Nations Championship following a complex final day. France tops the group to challenge South Africa while other nations battle for lower rankings at Twickenham.

Ireland is set to compete against Australia in the fifth-place match of the Nations Championship after a pivotal final day of action failed to elevate their standing. Despite securing a victory over South Africa, the Irish squad found their progression blocked by the results of other teams, leaving them to fight for position rather than a higher title contention. This outcome sets the stage for a crucial showdown on Friday evening at Twickenham, where both teams look to cap their tournament campaigns with a win.

Final Standings and Key Upsets

Australia narrowly defeated a resurgent Wales with a score of 29-26, a result that allowed them to finish ahead of Argentina in the global table. Meanwhile, Argentina suffered a heavy 45-17 loss to France, which significantly impacted the final hierarchy of the competition. These specific results on the final day dictated the playoff brackets, ensuring that Ireland and Australia would meet for fifth place despite Ireland's own victory over the Springboks.

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France and England Secure Bonus Points

England and France both achieved decisive bonus-point victories that reshaped the top-tier conflict in the tournament. England triumphed over New Zealand, while France secured a win against Argentina, a result that was sufficient to place France at the top of the Northern Hemisphere group. This top ranking guarantees France a direct clash against South Africa to determine the ultimate tournament champion, adding another layer of significance to their previous win over the Wallabies.

Playoff Fixtures at Twickenham

The remaining teams will compete in a series of playoff matches at Twickenham, each vying for pride and ranking. New Zealand will seek immediate revenge against England for third place at Twickenham following their earlier defeat. Scotland faces Argentina for seventh place, while Wales takes on Japan for ninth. The lower half of the table sees Fiji and Italy meet again in a battle for 11th place, with all fixtures scheduled across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

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Friday Schedule and Irish Momentum

The action begins on Friday with two key matches at Twickenham, including the contest between Italy and Fiji at 4.40pm. The headline event of the day is the fifth-place clash between Ireland and Australia, scheduled for 8.10pm. This match holds special relevance as Ireland defeated Australia 33-31 earlier in July, providing a psychological edge and a recent reference point for both coaches and players as they prepare for this high-stakes encounter.

Weekend Matches and Tournament Conclusion

The playoff schedule continues on Saturday with Wales playing Japan at 1.10pm, followed by the highly anticipated third-place match between England and New Zealand at 4.40pm. The tournament concludes on Sunday with Scotland facing Argentina for seventh place at 1.10pm. The final match of the championship will see France take on South Africa at 4.40pm to determine the winner of the Nations Championship, capping off an intense and closely contested series of international rugby fixtures.