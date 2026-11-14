Ireland vs Fiji Nations Championship: Farrell Makes Seven Changes for Aviva Stadium Clash

Ireland face Fiji in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium at 8.10pm, with Andy Farrell making seven changes from the win over Argentina as Bundee Aki starts his first Test since last November.

Ireland host Fiji in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight, with kick-off scheduled for 8.10pm. Andy Farrell has named a strong side for the clash against the Fijians, who are currently ranked ninth in the world.

Andy Farrell Names Strong Squad For Fiji Clash

The Ireland head coach wants as big a bonus-point win as possible to improve his team's Nations Championship standing. He also wants his players to build momentum ahead of next weekend's vital meeting with South Africa. Farrell has made seven changes from last weekend's victory against Argentina. Mack Hansen moves to fullback, while Nick Timoney shifts to number eight.

Also read Ireland Name Strong Squad for Nations Championship Clash with Fiji Ahead of South Africa Test

Bundee Aki starts a Test game for the first time since last November's defeat to South Africa. Jamison Gibson-Park returns to the starting side, adding creative spark and tactical depth to the midfield. Farrell expects his squad to control the tempo from the opening whistle.

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Ireland starting XV: Mack Hansen; Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Osborne, Bundee Aki, Tommy O'Brien; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Nick Timoney. Fiji starting XV: Ponepati Loganimasi; Selestino Ravutaumada, Setareki Bituniyata, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi; Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila; Mesake Vocevoce, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Peceli Yato (captain).

The selection underlines that Farrell has a good sense of the group he wants to drive towards the World Cup. With only eight games left before the warm-up matches for that tournament, time is running out. In some ways, the visit of South Africa to Dublin next weekend is Ireland's true final this month. That game carries the greatest significance in the build-up to next year's World Cup.

Ireland Arrives With Momentum After Argentina Win

Ireland arrives with momentum after a convincing win against Argentina. That result eliminated a potential future World Cup quarter-final opponent from contention. Fiji have not yet secured a win in this competition. They bring a distinct style with reliable skills and great ball-carrying flair from their Sevens influence.

Their pack provides significant power to challenge the Irish defense. There is a strong Armagh connection in the Ireland camp. An interview with James McNabney's former coach at City of Armagh RFC recalled his early promise. The coach said: James was fantastic when he kitted out for us.

His commitment was a huge thing, you could see that this guy had a lot of very good attributes that would allow him to progress. From when he joined Armagh, everyone knew we were not going to see too much of James for too long. This was just going to be a small stepping stone on the way to an awful lot bigger things. We would enjoy his appearances while he was with us.

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Fiji Enter With Belief After Wales Historic Upset

He pretty much won us a game down in Terenure by himself, especially in the second half, just with his ball-carrying and making line breaks. Fiji enter with belief after a historic performance by their national team earlier on this day. Wales achieved a remarkable 35-28 victory over New Zealand. This result marks Wales' first win in 73 years against the All Blacks.

Fiji was rated as a 32-point underdog, or 20-1 to win, in the betting markets. The All Blacks were priced at 1-40 to win the match. Such upsets demonstrate the unpredictable nature of international rugby. Irish fans face a scheduling conflict on the same evening.

Fans Face Scheduling Conflict With Football Match

The Ireland national football team plays Austria in the Nations League at 7.45pm. Mary Hannigan provides coverage of the football match in Linz. The rugby kickoff follows shortly after at 8.10pm. Viewers must decide whether to attend one event or track both results online.

Ireland expects to extend their winning streak against a competitive Fiji side. The home crowd at the Aviva Stadium will urge the squad to maintain pressure. Fiji seeks to emulate the Welsh upset and shock the favorites. Success requires disciplined execution from both forwards and backs.

The outcome will define their standing in the Nations Championship group stage.