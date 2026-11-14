Ireland vs Fiji Score: Ireland Extend Lead in RWC 2023 Thriller

Ireland defeated Fiji 29-15 in the Rugby World Cup 2023 Group B match at Stade de France, with Andrew Porter and Kelleher scoring key tries.

Ireland secured a commanding 29-15 victory over Fiji in their Rugby World Cup 2023 Group B fixture at the Stade de France. The win keeps the Irish squad firmly on track for progression from the group stage, demonstrating resilience after a competitive first half. Final whistle blows confirming the result with Ireland dominating key statistical categories.

Second Half Dominance Seals Victory

Andy Farrell's men entered the second half with intense focus, aiming to expand their advantage after a closely contested first forty minutes. Ireland won a scrum penalty against Fiji loosehead Peni Ravai, setting the tone for their forward dominance. Kelleher peeled off a solid maul to score, briefly extending the lead before the conversion attempt missed the target. The rain intensified, but Ireland's execution in tight spaces remained superior to the Fiji defense.

Also read James Ryan confident as Ireland prepare for Fiji clash and South Africa rematch

Andrew Porter Breaks Through for Crucial Try

The decisive moment arrived when James McNabney suffered a heavy blow near the try line. On TMO review, Fiji player Inoke Ravuiwasa received a yellow card for a high impact. McNabney was treated on the pitch but managed to walk off, leaving Ireland with a numerical advantage. Ireland tapped and went, with Andrew Porter powering through the depleted defense to score. Prendergast successfully converted the kick, giving Ireland a comfortable cushion on the scoreboard.

Earlier First Half Highlights and Controversy

Robert Baloucoune scored two first-half tries for Ireland, capitalizing on Prendergast's precise passing. However, Fiji responded with clinical precision through captain Peceli Yato, who finished a counter-attack after an Ireland turnover. A contentious moment saw referee Angus Gardner rule out an Ireland try, a decision that sparked significant debate among players and fans alike. The half concluded with a yellow card initially given to James Ryan, later corrected to Tadhg Beirne for an infringement at the breakdown. Fiji kicked a penalty at the death to end the half 17-12.

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Tactical Shifts and Player Substitutions

Farrell made strategic adjustments at halftime, bringing on James McNabney for Nick Timoney and substituting Sam Illo for Tadhg Furlong. These changes injected fresh energy into the forward pack, allowing Ireland to control the breakdown and lineout. Tadhg Beirne remained off the pitch for the first ten minutes of the second half as a disciplinary measure. Ireland's ability to win possession consistently, particularly in the red zone, proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Group B Implications and Future Outlook

This result significantly boosts Ireland's standings in Group B, which includes defending champions South Africa, Japan, and Samoa. The victory ensures Ireland maintains control of their destiny for the quarter-final spots. With the next group match approaching, the team will look to maintain this level of defensive intensity and scoring efficiency. Fans and analysts now turn their attention to the remaining fixtures to see how the group dynamics will shift in the final weeks of the tournament.