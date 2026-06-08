Ireland vs Israel Fixtures Delayed Amid Gaza Conflict

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced that it will not release a statement on its decision about the upcoming Ireland versus Israel fixtures until later this week due to the Ireland women's team playing a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Republic of Ireland's men's soccer team is scheduled to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League on September 27 and then return to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on October 4. Earlier today, government sources had indicated that a decision on the fixtures against Israel would be made public by the FAI today. However, RTÉ Sports' soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue has reported that the home fixture with Israel is likely to be moved to a neutral venue. In a statement, the FAI confirmed that the Board of the FAI will meet to discuss the operational aspects of hosting the home fixture and that they will not release a statement on any decision until after the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 11 June.

The Football Association of Ireland ( FAI ) has stated that it will not release a statement on its decision about the upcoming Ireland versus Israel fixtures until later this week due to the Ireland women's team playing a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland's men's soccer team is scheduled to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League on September 27 and then return to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on October 4. Earlier today, government sources had indicated that a decision on the fixtures against Israel would be made public by the FAI today.

However, RTÉ Sports' soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue has reported that the home fixture with Israel is likely to be moved to a neutral venue. In a statement, the FAI confirmed that the Board of the FAI will meet to discuss the operational aspects of hosting the home fixture and that they will not release a statement on any decision until after the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 11 June.

The FAI emphasized that it is the responsibility of the Board of the FAI to protect the future interests of football in Ireland and that any decision around the game is solely a matter for the Association. In recent weeks, a 'Stop the Game' campaign has increased its calls for a boycott of the fixtures over Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The campaign has grown in support, with former football players and politicians saying Ireland should 'show Israel the red card' and refuse to participate. Two separate motions have been tabled in Dáil Éireann seeking to have the game halted. The board of the FAI met last Thursday evening to discuss their options regarding the scheduled games, including moving the game from Dublin to a neutral ground.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has previously said he would accept any decision taken by the FAI, but would 'respect' the decision of any of his players who choose not to participate in the games. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that there would be 'significant implications' for the Irish team if it does not fulfil the fixture against Israel.

Israeli forces have been steadily advancing their positions in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire began in October, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip at the end of May. More than 900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire came into force eight months ago. Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue has said the government supports the FAI's decision to fulfil the fixtures.

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have tabled motions in the Dáil calling on the government to support the boycott and for Israel to be excluded from sporting fixtures internationally while it continues to occupy parts of Palestine





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Ireland Vs Israel Fixtures Gaza Conflict Stop The Game Campaign Boycott Israel Palestine Irish Team Taoiseach Micheál Martin Sports Minister Charlie Mcconalogue Sinn Féin Social Democrats Dáil Éireann FAI Board Of The FAI World Cup Qualifier UEFA Nations League Aviva Stadium Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Strip Palestinian Casualties US-Brokered Ceasefire Irish Sports Irish Football Irish Soccer Irish Team News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer News Irish Sports News Irish Football News Irish Soccer

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