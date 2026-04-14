Ireland vs. Poland: A Crucial Double-Header in 2027 World Cup Qualifying

Ireland faces Poland in a decisive double-header, with Gdańsk hosting the first leg. Ireland aims to secure vital points in their World Cup qualifying journey. Key players return from injuries, while tactical decisions on formation loom. Goal scoring woes addressed, with Ireland hoping to spark their World Cup dream against Poland.

Emma Duffy FIRST TO GDAŃSK, as Ireland and Poland face off in a decisive 2027 World Cup qualifying double-header. The first leg of this crucial encounter takes place in the historic port city of Gdańsk, Poland , on the Baltic coast. This is followed by a Saturday afternoon showdown at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

After starting their qualifying campaign with a pair of 2-1 defeats against France and the Netherlands, both considered heavyweights in the sport, Carla Ward's Irish side is now setting its sights on securing vital points against their closest rivals, Poland, in an effort to ignite their World Cup aspirations. The ultimate goal is to secure a spot in the next year's tournament in Brazil. Only the group winners are guaranteed automatic qualification. All other teams participating in League A, including Ireland, are assured a play-off berth.

The primary objective for Ireland is to secure third place, which promises a more favorable path to the finals: a play-off semi-final against teams from League C. Finishing bottom of the group would mean facing higher-ranked teams from League B, in addition to relegation from the Nations League. Both Ireland and Poland are striving for the same prize, anticipating closely contested matches. Poland, currently ranked 24th in the world, three places ahead of Ireland, holds a slight advantage, having secured a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands.

The Polish team, led by Barcelona's prolific goalscorer Ewa Pajor, is an emerging force in women's football, showcasing their talent at their first major tournament, Euro 2025 last summer. Despite the formidable opposition, Ireland is confident in its ability to perform well and translate those performances into tangible results in the coming days. Ireland has a positive track record against Poland, having won 2-1 in their last encounter at the 2022 Pinatar Cup, with Lucy and Louise Quinn scoring the decisive goals.

Injuries have unfortunately plagued Ireland's preparations. Several players, including Jessie Stapleton, the returning Lily Agg, and the uncapped Aoibhe Brennan, were forced to withdraw from the initial squad. Replacing them are Jamie Finn and League of Ireland duo Aoibheann Clancy and Maria Reynolds. Concerns were raised regarding Katie McCabe's heavily strapped hand, but assistant coach Gary Cronin quickly alleviated any fears. He stated that it would not affect the preparations.

McCabe has been preparing in the same way she prepares for all international football matches. The bandages have been noticeably lessened, and Ward confirmed that the squad is fit and available, with the exception of Ruesha Littlejohn, who is sidelined due to an Achilles flare-up. Team selection is not significantly impacted by the recent injury setbacks, as neither Littlejohn nor Stapleton featured in the previous window.

It's likely that a similar starting eleven will be chosen, with possibly only one forced change from the Netherlands game, due to Denise O'Sullivan's knee injury. The midfield maestro from Liverpool is now fully fit and ready to play, and is expected to earn her 130th cap at Gdańsk Stadium, the same venue where Ireland lost 4-0 to Spain during Euro 2012.

The most critical decision for Ward is the team's formation. Ward has favored a 5-3-2 formation in recent months, but there have been calls for a switch to a back four for these crucial matches. The coach is likely to stick with the three/five formation, given its success in the Nations League play-off victory over Belgium, but there will be more opportunities to be more attacking with possession here.

Ward indicated some potential tweaks when she announced the squad, stating that additional players have been brought in to provide different options in key moments. Courtney Brosnan is the undisputed number one goalkeeper, while Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, and Chloe Mustaki have been the preferred trio in central defense. One of them would likely be dropped if Ireland changes formation, with Mustaki being the most probable candidate, as she has missed recent club action.

McCabe and Aoife Mannion should continue to play wide, while O'Sullivan is set to lead the midfield. Despite Lucy Quinn's struggles as O'Sullivan's replacement against the Netherlands, Megan Connolly has consistently played the holding role, supported by the revitalized Marissa Sheva. A back four formation could necessitate another defensive midfielder, with Tyler Toland as an option, but Ward has signaled a desire for a different profile in midfield.

Jess Ziu could provide that, but she might need more club minutes, as she is returning from her second ACL injury. Emily Murphy has truly established herself on the international stage, receiving two Player of the Match awards last month, and will hope to maintain her form alongside Kyra Carusa. If the formation allows for an additional attacker, in-form Abbie Larkin is the most obvious choice to exploit the wide areas where Poland has been vulnerable. This could create goal-scoring opportunities for Ireland.

Ireland's issues in the final third have been well-documented. McCabe has scored the team's only goals so far in the campaign, from the left-back position. Carusa, the focal point of the attack, is yet to score a goal in League A, and the team has heavily relied on set-pieces. The lack of a consistent goal scorer is evident, and Ireland need to convert chances into goals to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.





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