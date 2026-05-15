Ireland vs Scotland Women's Six Nations Match: Team News, Tickets, and Siobhan Cattigan Trophy

The final-round Women's Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium will feature a 30,000-ticket sellout, making it the first-ever standalone game for Ireland at the Dublin venue. The teams are also competing for the new Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, which is named after Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 26.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has made one change to his starting XV for Sunday’s final-round Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium . 30,000 tickets have been sold for Ireland’s first-ever standalone game at the Dublin venue, meaning Sunday’s game will smash the existing attendance record for a home Irish game of 9,206.

Bemand has tweaked his pack with the inclusion of Sam Monaghan in the second row, as Dorothy Wall drops onto the bench. Otherwise, it’s an unchanged starting XV as Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons, and Robyn O’Connor form the back three, Eve Higgins partners Aoife Dalton team up in midfield, and Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien make up the halfback pairing.

Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang start in the front row for the fifth consecutive time, Monaghan joins Fiona Tuite in the second row, while Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King, and Aoife Wafer form the back row again. Vicky Elmes Kinlan returns on the Irish bench as Bemand opts for a 5/3 split this weekend.

Ireland are hoping to secure third place in the Six Nations with a victory, while the teams are also competing for the new Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, which is named after Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 26. Advertisement Ireland: 15. Stacey Flood 14. Béibhinn Parsons 13.

Aoife Dalton 12. Eve Higgins 11. Robyn O’Connor 10. Dannah O’Brien 9.

Emily Lane 1. Ellena Perry 2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald 3. Linda Djougang 4.

Sam Monaghan 5. Fiona Tuite 6. Brittany Hogan 7. Erin King (captain) 8.

Aoife Wafer Replacements: 16. Neve Jones 17. Sadhbh McGrath 18. Eilís Cahill 19.

Dorothy Wall 20. Ruth Campbell 21. Katie Whelan 22. Vicky Elmes Kinlan 23.

Niamh Gallagher Scotland: 15. Chloe Rollie 14. Rhona Lloyd 13. Rachel Philipps 12.

Meryl Smith 11. Shona Campbell 10. Helen Nelson (captain) 9. Leia Brebner-Holden 1.

Leah Bartlett 2. Elis Martin 3. Elliann Clarke 4. Emma Wassell 5.

Louise McMillan 6. Becky Boyd 7. Eva Donaldson 8. Emily Coubrough Replacements: 16.

Aicha Sutcliffe 17. Demi Swann 18. Molly Poolman 19. Hollie Cunningham 20.

Holland Bogan 21. Rhea Clarke 22. Lucia Scott 23. Coreen Grant Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau





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Women's Six Nations Ireland Vs Scotland Aviva Stadium Siobhan Cattigan Trophy Dorothy Wall Sam Monaghan Eve Higgins Emily Lane Niamh Gallagher Siobhan Cattigan Scotland Rachel Philipps Emily Coubrough Erin King Aicha Sutcliffe Demi Swann Molly Poolman Hollie Cunningham Holland Bogan Coreen Grant

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