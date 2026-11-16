Ireland vs South Africa Nations Championship Kickoff and Team News

Ireland faces South Africa in the Nations Championship at Aviva Stadium. View kickoff time, TV broadcast details, starting lineups, and current standings.

Irish Rugby fans are preparing for a high-stakes encounter as Ireland takes on South Africa in the Nations Championship. The match is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 4:40pm at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. This fixture serves as a critical test for both nations, with the Springboks aiming to uphold their status as reigning World Cup winners.

Viewing and Broadcast Information

Virgin Media One holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all games in this competition. Coverage for the Ireland versus South Africa match begins at approximately 4:10pm, preceding the kickoff. This broadcast slot follows the England versus New Zealand clash, which is set to start at 2:10pm. Additionally, readers can follow live text coverage on the Irish Times website through a dedicated live blog.

Also read Ireland Coach Andy Farrell Praises Resilience Ahead of South Africa Clash

Super Saturday Match Schedule

This event is part of a "Super Saturday" featuring twelve teams competing across three simultaneous time slots. The afternoon schedule includes Scotland versus Japan at Murrayfield and England versus New Zealand at Twickenham, both starting at 2:10pm. The 4:40pm slot features the Ireland versus South Africa game at the Aviva Stadium alongside Italy versus Fiji at Stadio Friuli. The evening continues with France versus Argentina at Stade de France and Wales versus Australia at the Millennium Stadium, both commencing at 8:10pm.

Ireland Team Updates and Injury Concerns

Ireland is set to announce its official starting lineup on Thursday at 2pm. Early reports confirm that Dan Sheehan is fit to captain the side after successfully completing HIA protocols. However, Jamie Osborne and James McNabney have been ruled out due to injury. There is also uncertainty surrounding outhalf Sam Prendergast, who has been cited for an alleged hip drop tackle during the recent victory over Fiji. His availability remains in doubt pending further review.

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South Africa Squad Selection

South African head coach Rassie Erasmus has already confirmed his team, making five changes from the squad that faced France last Friday. Notable inclusions include Eben Etzebeth and Cameron Hanekom. The Springboks lineup features Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, and Ethan Hooker in the backs. The scrumhalf pairing of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg starts, while the pack is anchored by Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, and Wilco Louw. The forwards include Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje, with Siya Kolisi captaining the side alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit. Replacements include Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, and Canan Moodie.

Standings and Match Stakes

The outcome of this game significantly impacts the Northern Hemisphere table standings. Ireland currently sits in third place and faces Argentina on finals weekend next week for fifth and sixth place overall. However, this position is fluid, as Ireland could finish anywhere from first to fifth depending on results. The historical record favors Ireland, who have won nine of the last fifteen matches against South Africa since their first victory in 2004. Nevertheless, the Springboks seek revenge after a 24-13 defeat last year and will aim to maintain their dominance in the Rugby Championship.