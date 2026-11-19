Andy Farrell names Ireland's squad for the Nations Championship clash against South Africa, featuring Dan Sheehan at number eight and Rónan Kelleher at hooker as Springboks enter as 10-point favourites.

Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations Championship match against South Africa, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. While the rugby world has been fixated on the recent six-game ban imposed on South Africa n coach Rassie Erasmus following an explosive press conference on Monday, the focus shifts to the pitch on Saturday night. South Africa enter the contest as 10-point favourites for the game, retaining their status as back-to-back World Cup champions and the dominant force in the tournament.

Sheehan Moves to Number Eight

The headline selection for Ireland is the promotion of Dan Sheehan to the number eight jersey, a significant tactical shift from his usual role as a hooker. This decision prioritizes Sheehan's exceptional open-field running and dynamic ball-carrying abilities over his tight-work skills. Although Sheehan possesses a combative style suited to the forward pack, his capacity to break lines in open space has always been his most distinctive asset. By removing the physical burden of scrummaging required at hooker, Farrell intends for Sheehan to unleash even more energy on both sides of the ball. Sheehan previously demonstrated his capability in this position for Leinster against Munster last month, and the national coach believes he can replicate that impact at the Test level. There is an inherent risk in this selection due to Sheehan's limited experience in specific areas such as picking the ball from the scrum, but Farrell has instructed him to play instinctively rather than overthinking the role.

Also read Dan Sheehan to Captain Ireland at Number Eight Against South Africa

Scrummaging and Forward Depth

Addressing the challenge posed by the elite Springboks scrum, Ireland have selected Rónan Kelleher as the starting hooker. Kelleher is widely regarded as the best scrummager among the Irish hookers, a crucial attribute given that South Africa relentlessly targeted the Irish hooker position at scrum time during last year's encounters. To support Kelleher, scrum coach John Fogarty has called upon the heavy-duty efforts of prop duo Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, who must ensure the scrum remains stable against the powerful South African pack. Kelleher offers more than just scrummaging prowess; he is highly impactful in contact situations, excelling in carries, clearouts, and his excellent tackling. Furthermore, Ireland will finally have the opportunity to feature Kelleher and Sheehan together on the pitch for extended periods, a combination that proved effective for their provincial side against Munster.

Back Row and Lineout Strategy

Farrell's back row selection includes a mix of experience and fresh energy designed to disrupt the Springboks' rhythm. Tadhg Beirne is expected to find his optimal pitch for this big game, providing leadership and physicality in the middle of the park. Ryan Baird has been given the responsibility of leading the assault on the South African lineout, a task that requires precision and strength. Meanwhile, Josh van der Flier is being backed to respond to the strong form of Nick Timoney, who sits on the bench as a potential game-changer. Timoney, despite not starting, remains a real weapon off the bench and will look to make an immediate impact. Additionally, replacement James Ryan is eager to rectify his performance after his red card in last year's clash, adding further depth and quality to the forward options available to Farrell.

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Backline Tactics and Winger Attack

In the backline, Jamison Gibson-Park aims to deliver a dominant performance at scrum-half, having built sharpness in recent weeks. He will be supported by Sam Prendergast, who is looking to continue his strong start to the season with his best ever Ireland performance. The centre partnership features Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey, with Henshaw reminding observers of his quality with a standout display against Argentina two weekends ago. McCloskey is not content to rest on his laurels following his immense campaign in the 2025/26 season. The Irish back three of Mack Hansen, Rob Baloucoune, and Hugo Keenan are generating great excitement after their sizzling display against the Pumas in the first game of this campaign. Farrell intends to encourage these wingers to bring more of their daring, dashing attacking edge to the encounter, with a specific determination to win the aerial contest against the South African defence.

Bench Options and Squad Depth

The Irish bench includes Connacht's Sam Illo, who is fit to feature after recovering from a head injury sustained last weekend. Illo has quickly risen in the tighthead pecking order, surpassing both Finlay Bealham and Thomas Clarkson, thanks to his aggressive scrummaging, sheer power in collisions, and impressive speed and agility around the pitch. His scramble defence is rated highly, putting some outside backs to shame, and he has previously performed well against South African loosehead Ox Nché. Although Saturday's match is a significant step up in competition, Farrell is excited to see how Illo handles the intensity. Bundee Aki takes the number 23 shirt, providing experience and versatility from the replacement bench to ensure Ireland has the depth to withstand the pressure of the mighty Boks.