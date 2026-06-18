Ireland Weighs Social Media Ban for Minors Amid UK Moves; Arts and Culture Flourish

Niamh Towey reports on the Irish Government's consideration of a social media prohibition for young users, paralleling UK proposals. The piece also covers a new staging of Oklahoma, Bloomsday celebrations, and a plein air festival in Skerries.

Irish Times Education Correspondent Niamh Towey examines whether the Irish Government will implement a social media ban akin to measures being considered in the United Kingdom.

The analysis delves into the rising concerns over the impact of social media on young users, referencing recent UK legislative proposals that would prohibit access to platforms for those under a certain age. Towey's piece investigates the political will in Dublin to adopt similar restrictions, weighing the balance between protecting children and respecting digital rights.

The article notes that while there is growing public pressure for action, the Irish government faces technical and legal hurdles in enforcing such a ban, including cooperation from tech companies and the need for robust age verification systems. The report also highlights the broader context of digital safety in Ireland, where mental health professionals and educators have voiced alarm over the correlation between social media usage and anxiety, depression, and cyberbullying among adolescents.

Unlike the UK's definitive push for legislation, Ireland's approach appears more measured, with officials emphasizing education and digital literacy alongside any potential regulatory steps. Towey interviews policymakers and child welfare advocates who argue that a ban alone cannot address the underlying issues of harmful online content and algorithmic design. They stress the need for a comprehensive strategy that includes parental guidance, school curricula, and industry accountability.

In addition to the social media discussion, the article touches upon other cultural happenings in Ireland. A new production of the classic musical "Oklahoma" is set to open at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, with its cast and crew gathering for the first time ahead of performances running from June 19 to July 6. Director and designers discuss the vision for this reinterpretation, which aims to resonate with contemporary audiences while honoring the original's spirit.

The piece also notes that June 16 marks Bloomsday in Dublin, celebrating James Joyce's "Ulysses.

" Fans gathered for a special performance of the 'Hades' episode, bringing the literary masterpiece to life in the city where it is set. Meanwhile, the Plein Air Painting Festival in Skerries attracted over 200 artists, who painted outdoors amidst crowds, capturing the coastal scenery and fostering community engagement. The event underscores Ireland's thriving arts scene beyond the capital.

The article concludes with a brief commentary on the commercialization of sports, referencing David Beckham's promotional activities during the World Cup as an example of athletes leveraging global events for brand partnerships





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Media Ban Irish Government UK Legislation Child Safety Digital Rights Oklahoma Musical Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Bloomsday Ulysses Plein Air Painting Festival Skerries Arts David Beckham World Cup Branding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland ready to restrict social media for children even without EU agreement, Minister saysMove would be ‘embarrassing’ for the EU, Patrick O’Donovan says

Read more »

The Irish Times view on the UK social media ban: Ireland must get off the fenceThe Irish Government wants to address the issue as part of a EU initiative, but progress has been slow

Read more »

Social Justice Ireland Proposes Linking Welfare to Average WageSocial Justice Ireland argues that setting social welfare at 27.5% of the average annual wage would protect recipients against inflation, with an estimated increase of €25 per week. The proposal aims to provide certainty for both recipients and the government, ensuring payments keep pace with rising costs.

Read more »