Wind Energy Ireland report suggests RESS reforms like full indexation and longer contracts could cut wind farm costs by 23 percent, potentially lowering household electricity bills.

Industry leaders in IRELAND have released a comprehensive report detailing how immediate modifications to the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme ( RESS) can significantly reduce the financial burden of green energy development. According to the new study, these adjustments have the potential to lower domestic and commercial electricity prices by reducing the operational costs for wind farm developers, who are currently facing the highest energy prices in the European Union.

HIGH IRELAND ELECTRICITY PRICES AND REFORM IMPACT

The typical household in IRELAND currently pays more than €1,700 annually for electricity, a figure that sits approximately 50 percent above the European Union average. To address this disparity, Wind Energy Ireland commissioned consultants Baringa to produce a report titled Lower Bills, Cleaner Power, Making Irish Wind Cheaper, which outlines specific reforms to the RESS framework. The analysis suggests that implementing specific changes to the support scheme could reduce the power generation costs for new onshore wind farms by around 11 percent, offering a tangible path toward cheaper energy for consumers across the nation.

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INDEXATION AND CONTRACT LENGTH RECOMMENDATIONS

The Baringa report proposes a holistic set of reforms that would ultimately cut developers' overall costs by 23 percent, providing a substantial margin for price reductions in the energy market. One of the most critical immediate recommendations is tying the contracted electricity price to inflation through full indexation, rather than the current limited 30 percent indexation rate. This shift would eliminate the need for developers to factor inflation risk into their base costs, thereby lowering the final price of electricity. Furthermore, extending the length of renewable support contracts for onshore wind from 15 to 20 years would increase revenues and further ease financial risks, mirroring the current 20-year contract structure already applied to offshore wind projects.

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STAKEHOLDER VIEWS AND IMPLEMENTATION TIMELINE

Dave Linehan, the director of policy and research at Wind Energy Ireland, emphasized that several of these proposed changes are straightforward to implement and could be applied to next year's RESS auction. Noel Cunniffe, the chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, highlighted that there are currently more onshore wind farms under construction than at any point in the last 10 years, creating a unique opportunity to capture these cost savings for consumers before the projects even come online. Cunniffe also noted that while the report focuses on onshore wind, many of the recommended structural adjustments could be successfully applied to offshore power plants as well, broadening the scope of potential savings.

CALCULATED COST SAVINGS AND MARKET EFFECTS

The financial implications of these reforms are quantified in the Baringa report, which calculates that had these measures been in place for the last RESS auction, the agreed clearing price for electricity would have dropped from €97 to €69 per megawatt hour. Since RESS auctions operate by favoring the lowest bids, a lower cost structure for developers directly translates to lower winning bids and subsequently lower guaranteed prices for generated power. The report specifies that providing full indexation of contracts would alone contribute half of the total decrease in the clearing price, resulting in a €15 per megawatt hour reduction that includes the benefits of a lower cost of financing for the projects.