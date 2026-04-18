Ireland Women Aim for Record Crowd and Bounce Back Against Italy in Six Nations Clash

Ireland's Women's Six Nations campaign continues with a highly anticipated home fixture against Italy in Galway. The match is set to break attendance records for an Ireland women's international, with both teams looking to secure their first win of the tournament after opening-round defeats. Team news, key changes, and form guides for both sides are detailed.

The Women's Six Nations championship continues this Saturday with a compelling fixture as Ireland hosts Italy at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:40 pm, and fans can catch all the action live on Virgin Media One, with coverage commencing at 5 pm. This match is part of a significant double-header event at the stadium, which will also feature the inaugural U21 Six Nations clash between Ireland and Italy earlier in the day, starting at 2:20 pm.

The anticipation for the senior women's match is exceptionally high, with over 8,500 tickets sold by Friday afternoon, already guaranteeing a new attendance record for a home Ireland Women's international fixture. This surpasses the previous record of 7,754 set during last year's Six Nations encounter against England in Cork. The record is expected to be broken again in the fifth round of the tournament when Ireland faces Scotland in a standalone game at the Aviva Stadium, where approximately 15,000 tickets have already been sold. Irish head coach Scott Bemand has opted for several strategic changes to his starting lineup for the encounter against Italy, introducing three new faces. A notable debut comes for 20-year-old Leinster wing Robyn O’Connor, who will earn her senior Test cap on the left wing. O’Connor, a product of Wexford Wanderers, has impressed with her performances for Old Belvedere in the AIL and for the Wolfhounds in their Celtic Challenge victory. Bemand highlighted her physicality, footwork, and aerial prowess as key attributes. In the midfield, Eve Higgins, a player with 33 caps, has been moved to the bench to accommodate Exeter Chiefs' Nancy McGillivray, who will be making her fifth appearance for Ireland at inside centre. The third alteration sees Ruth Campbell slotting into the second row, with Dorothy Wall shifting to the bench following her return from an Achilles tendon injury in the previous match. The Irish bench receives a significant boost with the return of Sam Monaghan, fully recovered from injury, who will wear the number 20 jersey. Ulster tighthead prop Sadhbh McGrath is also named among the replacements. Italy's head coach, Fabio Roselli, has also made a number of adjustments to his squad following their opening-round defeat to France. The experienced Sofia Stefan, boasting 102 caps, returns at scrum-half, partnering with Emma Stevanin at fly-half to form a completely new halfback pairing. Gaia Buso is selected on the right wing, having scored Italy's sole try against France as a replacement. Elettra Costantini is brought into the second row after making her debut off the bench in the same fixture, and Gaia Maris secures the starting loosehead prop position. Similar to Ireland, Italy has the valuable experience of 94-capped centre Michela Sillari available on the bench. Both teams enter this fixture seeking to rebound from their respective opening-round losses. Ireland suffered a significant defeat to England at Twickenham, a match that set a new Six Nations attendance record of 77,120, with the final score reading 33-12. Despite the scoreline, there were glimpses of Irish resilience, with second-half tries from Anna McGann and captain Erin King offering some consolation. Ireland will aim to assert more dominance and offensive pressure earlier in this game, focusing on getting key players like King and Aoife Wafer involved and creating opportunities for dynamic backs such as O’Connor and Béibhinn Parsons. Italy, on the other hand, is coming off a heavy 40-7 loss to France in Grenoble, where they conceded six tries. The Italian side faced challenges at the set-piece and endured extensive defensive pressure against the French. Ireland's starting XV: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Nancy McGillivray, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Fiona Tuite; Brittany Hogan, Erin King (captain), Aoife Wafer. Replacements: Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Dorothy Wall, Sam Monaghan, Katie Whelan, Eve Higgins, Anna McGann. Italy's starting XV: Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi; Gaia Buso, Alyssa D’Incà, Sara Mannini, Aura Muzzo; Emma Stevanin, Sofia Stefan; Gaia Maris, Vittoria Vecchini, Alessia Pilani; Valeria Fedrighi, Elettra Costantini; Francesca Sgorbini, Alissa Ranuccini, Elisa Giordano. Replacements: Chiara Cheli, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Zanette, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Alia Bitonci, Veronica Madia, Michela Sillari. Referee: Ella Goldsmith





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