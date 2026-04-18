Ireland Women Aim to Build on Strong England Showing Against Italy in Six Nations Clash

Ireland's Women's Six Nations journey continues with a home fixture against Italy. Following a challenging but encouraging performance against world champions England, Scott Bemand's squad looks to harness that momentum and secure a crucial victory. The team demonstrated resilience and significant improvement in their opening match, setting a positive tone for the upcoming encounter.

Ireland's Women's Six Nations campaign is set to resume this weekend as they host Italy, seeking to build on the considerable positives gleaned from their opening match against the formidable England side. Despite facing expectations of a significant defeat against the reigning world champions, Scott Bemand's team delivered a performance that, while ending in a 33-12 loss, was marked by resilience and a commendable second-half showing.

This encounter, played out in front of an immense crowd of over 77,000 at Twickenham, provided a valuable platform for Ireland to demonstrate their progress and take significant confidence into their upcoming fixture. The spirit and determination displayed, particularly in limiting England to a 12-12 scoreline in the second period, underscored the team's growth under Bemand's guidance. Manager Bemand expressed considerable satisfaction with his players' efforts, acknowledging the immense challenge posed by the Red Roses. "That’s a very good Red Roses team, isn’t it," he commented, recognizing England's status as world champions and the number one ranked side globally. "Typically what they do, they go through the gears and they blow teams away at the end. I’m really pleased that the second half was 12-12." This sentiment highlights the strategic gains and tactical adjustments made by Ireland during the match, showcasing their ability to compete effectively even against the elite of the women's rugby world. The home advantage, coupled with the burgeoning confidence from the England game, positions Ireland favourably as they prepare to face the Italian team. The energy from a vocal home crowd at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway is anticipated to be a significant factor in their pursuit of a strong performance and a vital win. The upcoming fixture against Italy promises to be a crucial one for Ireland as they aim to establish their presence in the Six Nations championship. The team's performance against England, especially their ability to hold their own in the second half against a team renowned for its attacking prowess and finishing strength, has undoubtedly boosted morale and belief within the squad. This growing confidence, combined with the tactical insights gained from facing the best, provides a solid foundation for their approach to the Italian challenge. The focus will be on translating that improved performance into tangible results, building on the momentum and demonstrating the continued development of Irish women's rugby. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:40pm at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Supporters can tune into the action live on Virgin Media One, with additional streaming options available through the Virgin Media Player and the BBC iPlayer. The presence of Ella Goldsmith as a key player to watch adds another layer of interest to the encounter, with her contributions likely to be pivotal for Ireland's success. The team's journey through the Six Nations is an ongoing narrative of growth and determination, and this match against Italy represents a significant chapter in that story





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