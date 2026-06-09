Ireland Women Face France in Pivotal World Cup Qualifier: Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain

The Republic of Ireland women's national team faces France in a crucial World Cup qualifier. A win would put them on the path to direct qualification, while a play-off spot is already secured. Coach Carla Ward embraces the underdog challenge.

The Republic of Ireland women's national football team faces a monumental challenge this evening as they take on France in a World Cup qualifying match at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

Bottom seeds in their qualifying group, Ireland have defied expectations to reach this point, now standing on the brink of an astonishing achievement: qualification for the World Cup. A win against France, who are ranked seventh in the world, would vault them higher in their ascent than any right-minded person had any reason to expect. Head coach Carla Ward encapsulates the team's mindset perfectly: 'Nothing to lose and everything to gain.

' Even if they fall short in this giant-killing effort, Ireland have already secured a play-off place, providing a safety net for their ambitions. The match is more than just a game; it represents the culmination of years of progress for women's football in Ireland. The FAI has delayed any official announcements until after this hugely significant fixture, underscoring the importance of the moment.

The team's journey has been marked by resilience and determination, qualities that will be essential against a formidable French side. France possesses depth and experience, but Ireland have shown they can compete with the best, having pushed top-tier teams in previous encounters. The tactical battle will be fascinating, with Ireland likely to rely on a disciplined defensive structure and swift counter-attacks, while France will look to exploit their technical superiority.

Off the pitch, the match highlights the growing investment and interest in women's football globally. The sport faces challenges, such as the high cost for families to enroll children in clubs, a point raised in discussions about the upcoming Women's World Cup. Despite these hurdles, the rise of teams like Ireland inspires a new generation. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2, with coverage starting at 7:30 pm and kickoff at 8:00 pm.

For fans, it is a moment to rally behind the team, light candles, and hope for a historic result. Whatever the outcome, this evening marks a proud chapter for Irish football, showcasing the progress and passion of the women's game





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