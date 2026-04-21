Ireland Women Rugby Shatters Attendance Records Ahead of Historic Aviva Stadium Clash

Irish women rugby is set to make history as over 20,000 tickets are sold for their upcoming Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, signaling a massive surge in popularity for the sport.

The landscape of women rugby in Ireland is undergoing a transformative period as enthusiasm for the national team reaches unprecedented heights. Recent reports confirm that over 20,000 tickets have already been snapped up for the upcoming Six Nations clash against Scotland, which is scheduled to take place at the iconic Aviva Stadium next month.

This surge in public interest effectively signals a new era for the sport, as the expected attendance is set to more than double the previous record for a home women international fixture. This milestone follows a weekend of historic success where the team drew a crowd of 9,206 for their victory over Italy at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway, a figure that itself set a new benchmark for support in the country. Looking ahead, Scott Bemand and his squad are preparing for their first standalone Championship fixture at the Aviva Stadium on 17 May, a date that represents a significant leap forward in the visibility and promotion of the women game. Before they reach that pinnacle, the team remains focused on their immediate competitive challenges. They are currently preparing to travel to Clermont this weekend to face a formidable French side on Saturday night, followed by a home encounter against Wales at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast on 9 May. These fixtures are viewed not only as opportunities to climb the table but also as vital steps in building momentum ahead of the highly anticipated final match of the tournament in Dublin. Reflecting on the record-breaking ticket sales, Ireland captain Erin King shared her excitement regarding the connection the team is forging with their fanbase. She noted that witnessing the numbers pass the 20,000 mark for their first Six Nations outing at the Aviva Stadium is an incredibly special moment for everyone involved. According to King, the squad has been dedicated to cultivating the Green Wave for several years, using their collective effort, intense training, and on-field performances to capture the imagination of supporters across the nation. The captain emphasized that the energy felt in Galway last weekend proved just how influential home support can be for the group dynamics. Looking forward, the team is driven by a dual motivation: to continue developing their supportive base and to act as role models for the next generation of young athletes, demonstrating exactly what is possible when dedication meets opportunity on the national stage. As the players gear up for these high-stakes matches, the atmosphere surrounding Irish rugby continues to grow, suggesting that this record-shattering event is merely the start of a much broader movement for the sport





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