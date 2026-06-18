Ireland Women's National Team Drawn Against Kazakhstan in UEFA Euro 2025 Play-Offs

Seeded Ireland learn they will face Kazakhstan in the first round of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 play-offs, with the option to host the second leg. A potential second-round opponent includes familiar foes Poland or Belgium.

The Ireland women's national football team, known as the Girls in Green, learned their fate in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 play-off draw on Thursday.

Coached by Carla Ward, they were seeded for the play-offs, granting them a significant advantage as they will face a League C opponent in the first round and also earn the right to host the second leg of that tie. The draw, conducted at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, paired Ireland with Kazakhstan in the opening round. Kazakhstan enters as the lowest-ranked team among all play-off participants, currently sitting 100th in the FIFA world rankings.

Should Ireland prevail over Kazakhstan, they will advance to a second-round showdown against either Poland or Belgium-two familiar adversaries from recent qualifying campaigns. Ireland's path to these play-offs included a hard-fought two-legged victory over Belgium to secure promotion to League A, while they also defeated Poland in both April encounters.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's play-off journey begins with a challenging tie against Portugal. A successful outcome against the Portuguese would set up a second-round clash with either Croatia or Iceland, with the ultimate prize being a place in the finals scheduled for next summer. The first-round matches are slated for the window between October 7 and October 13, while the second round will be played from November 26 through December 5





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Ireland Women's Football UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Play-Off Draw Kazakhstan Poland Belgium Carla Ward Girls In Green League A League C Promotion Seeded Team Nyon FIFA Rankings Northern Ireland Portugal Croatia Iceland Qualifying Finals

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