Ireland Women's Rugby Turning Point and Growth

Brian O'Driscoll's farewell match at the Aviva Stadium overshadowed a milestone, marking a low point for the women's game. Scott Bemand's appointment as head coach in 2023 and the growth of interest in the women's team serve as turning points, with record-breaking crowds, game attendance, and the introduction of professional contracts. Aoife Wafer, Beibhinn Parsons, and Erin King are household names and genuine world-class talents, contributing to the celebration of 20,000 women's rugby participants in 2024, a new milestone.

IRELAND V ITALY, 2014. Discuss the overwhelming success Brian O'Driscoll experienced on his final home game, with his send-off overshadowing a notable milestone that followed later in the evening.

Also, describe the low point experienced by the women's game, including the demoralizing low of the 2021 World Cup play-offs in Parma and the loss of faith in the IRFU by several players, resulting in the appointment of Scott Bemand as head coach in 2023. Furthermore, discuss the growth of the women's game and the rising popularity of the team





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Brian O'driscoll Ireland Women's Rugby Scott Bemand Aoife Wafer Beibhinn Parsons Erin King Women's Rugby In Ireland Women's Rugby Growth Record Crowds New Marlins Five Nations Stadium

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