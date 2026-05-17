Ireland Women's Six Nations Championship Round 5: Record Attendance, Roasting of Scotland and Beyond

The Ireland women's 2026 Six Nations Championship Round 5 match against Scotland at Aviva Stadium, Dublin was an emphatic victory. Aoife Wafer was named Player of the Match, Erin King, Brittany Hogan, and Dannah O'Brien were the other nominees, although other Ireland players were also close to contention. Despite not a single Scotland player touching the ball in the Irish 22m zone until the 77th minute, Ireland scored eight tries and trounced Scotland 54-5, setting a record attendance for an Ireland women's international rugby match.

Aoife Wafer was named Player of the Match, Erin King , Brittany Hogan and Dannah O'Brien were the other nominees, although a half-dozen other Ireland players were close to contention.

Ireland trounced Scotland 54-5, scoring eight tries, in front of a record attendance for an Ireland women's rugby international. Not one Scotland player touched the ball in the Irish 22m zone until the 77th minute.

Next week, same time, same place: FIFA world champions Argentina vs Home Farm's U14s with a Kerry SFC against a Kilkenny SFC side and featuring a Katie Taylor exhibition bout against a stuffed toy as a warm up. Winning Ireland coach Scott Bemand remains a leader of stubborn habit, he knows his side are capable of limiting England and France and of defeating Scotland, Wales and Italy.

This Six Nations campaign is set up to be played by rote and lacking imagination. A dozen Ireland players started all five games, it would most likely have been one more had Sam Monaghan been fit from the start





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Ireland\Nwomen's Six Nations Championship Roun Scott Bemand Aoife Wafer Brittany Hogan Dannah O'brien Ireland Vs Scotland Ireland Rugby Women Erin King Ireland Women's Rugby International Match Scottish Women's Rugby International Match Ireland Women's Six Nations Championship Round Brian O'brien UFC Katie Taylor England France And Italy Prediction For 2027 Competition Scottish Rugby Women International Match

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