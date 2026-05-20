Ireland Women's T20I World Cup Squad Announced

The Ireland Women's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been named, along with the squad for the preceding T20I Tri-Series to be played at Clontarf. The teams are split into two groups of six teams, with Ireland in Group 2.

CRICKET IRELAND HAS named the Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England starting next month. The squad for the preceding T20I Tri-Series to be played at Clontarf between Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies was also named.

There are 12 teams participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The teams are split into two groups of six teams. Ireland is in Group 2 along with West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Scotland. The top two teams in each group after the completion of the group matches proceed to the semi-final stage





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Ireland Women's T20 Squad ICC Women's T20 World Cup T20I Tri-Series West Indies Women England Women Gaby Lewis Jane Maguire Aimee Maguire ICC Women's T20I World Cup

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