Ireland Women's Team Eyes Historic World Cup Qualification Against France

Carla Ward's side needs a win against France to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, with momentum from recent victories over the Netherlands and Poland.

At the foot of the French Alps in Grenoble, the Republic of Ireland women's national football team stands on the cusp of history. Manager Carla Ward has urged her players to author what she calls 'one of the biggest stories in world football' by securing automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Standing in their way is France, the formidable Group A2 favorites, but Ireland arrives with immense momentum after a stunning victory over the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. With a seeded play-off spot already secured, Ward emphasizes a 'nothing to lose, everything to gain' mentality, embracing the free hit against a top-tier opponent. The calmness and focus Ward described were evident in the team's preparation.

In the aftermath of the Dutch win, Denise O'Sullivan and teammates were seen bouncing around the gym to a playlist that included 'You're A Superstar' by Love Inc. Outside, on the pristine Stade des Alpes pitch under snow-capped peaks and blazing sun, Ward enjoyed a kick-about with her staff while awaiting the players. The mood was high and loud during a two-touch game where interceptions drew louder cheers than flicks.

Ruesha Littlejohn is likely to drop out for O'Sullivan, returning from suspension, alongside Emily Murphy, who is expected to be restored to Ward's favored 5-3-2 formation. Abbie Larkin was electric against the Dutch, and Amber Barrett proved the super-sub again. Only Leanne Kiernan is unavailable through suspension. France, despite missing winger Kadidiatou Diani, boasts an embarrassment of riches with stars from Lyon, PSG, and the WSL.

Manchester United's Melvine Malard, who scored a brace against Ireland in March, leads their line. Ward acknowledges that on paper, France is among the best teams in the world. This is the fifth meeting between the sides in three years, with previous results including a 3-0 loss for Ireland, a 1-0 defeat, and a landmark 3-1 victory over France's second string. In their last encounter, Katie McCabe gave Ireland a dream lead, but Malard struck twice to win 2-1.

Ireland's performances have now translated into points, setting up this unlikely shootout. Ward credits improved fuelling and mindset for the team's late-game resilience, a shift from previous fadeouts. As they dare to dream, the Irish squad knows that a win against France would be one of the biggest stories in women's football. The pressure is on the expectant French, with Malard speaking of winning the World Cup.

With a small but vocal travelling crowd, Ireland aims to climb to the highest of heights. Ward's leadership has fostered a strong culture and belief within the squad. She stresses that anything is achievable with mindset, togetherness, and a united staff. The Irish team is writing their own story, and this match represents a chance to secure automatic qualification and make history.

The stakes are high, but Ireland embraces the challenge, knowing that a victory would be a monumental achievement for women's football in the country





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