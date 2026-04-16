Ireland Women Unveil Three Changes for Historic Six Nations Clash with Italy in Galway

Scott Bemand has made three changes to the Ireland Women's rugby team for their upcoming Six Nations match against Italy at Connacht's Dexcom Stadium. This fixture is historic as the first Women's Six Nations game to be held at the Galway venue. Robyn O’Connor will make her debut, while Nancy McGillivray and Ruth Campbell also come into the starting lineup. The team aims for a strong performance after their previous encounter with England.

Scott Bemand, the head coach of the Ireland Women's rugby team, has announced three significant alterations to the squad that will face Italy in a groundbreaking Six Nations fixture this Saturday at Connacht's Dexcom Stadium. The match, scheduled for a 5:40 PM kick-off, marks a historic occasion as it is the first Women's Six Nations game to be held at the Galway venue. While the Sports ground, as it was formerly known, has hosted a women's international previously in 2006 between Ireland and Canada, this marks a new chapter for the competition at this specific location.

The team's preparations have been shaped by their recent defeat against the formidable World Cup champions, England, last weekend. In response to the demands of the upcoming match and to inject fresh energy into the lineup, Leinster winger Robyn O’Connor is set to make her highly anticipated Ireland debut, earning a starting position. This represents a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, and her inclusion is expected to bring a new dynamic to the attacking backline. The selection of an uncapped player for such a crucial fixture underscores the team's commitment to developing emerging talent and providing opportunities for players to prove themselves on the international stage.

Further adjustments have been made in the midfield and the second row. Nancy McGillivray is brought into the starting XV to partner Aoife Dalton in the center, replacing Eve Higgins. This partnership will be crucial in establishing control in midfield and dictating the tempo of the game. McGillivray's presence brings a different skill set to the midfield, and her combination with Dalton will be closely watched. In the pack, Ruth Campbell is selected to play in the second row, forming a formidable partnership with Fiona Tuite. Campbell steps into the position previously occupied by Dorothy Wall, indicating a strategic shift in the team's forward strategy. The decision to alter the second-row pairing suggests a focus on specific attributes required to counter the Italian pack, whether it be lineout prowess, defensive solidity, or ball-carrying ability. These changes reflect Bemand's meticulous planning and his willingness to adapt his squad based on opposition analysis and player form.

The full Ireland starting XV for the historic clash against Italy is as follows: Stacey Flood at full-back, with Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor on the wings. The center partnership consists of Aoife Dalton and Nancy McGillivray. Dannah O’Brien will orchestrate the attack from fly-half, with Emily Lane at scrum-half. The front row comprises loosehead prop Ellena Perry, hooker Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, and tighthead prop Linda Djougang. The second row features Ruth Campbell and Fiona Tuite. The back row is made up of Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King, and Aoife Wafer at number eight. The replacements offer significant depth and experience, with Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Dorothy Wall, Sam Monaghan, Katie Whelan, Eve Higgins, and Anna McGann all ready to make an impact from the bench. This comprehensive squad selection highlights the strength in depth within the Irish women's rugby program and the competitive nature of selection for this significant international encounter. The presence of seasoned players alongside debutants and those returning to the fold demonstrates a balanced approach to team building, aiming to secure a crucial victory in the Six Nations campaign





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