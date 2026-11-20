Ireland XV defeated Fijian Latui 61-12 in Cork, scoring nine tries. The match saw six yellow cards, including two for Mesake Doge, and a red card as Fiji played with 12 men at one point.

Ireland XV secured a commanding 61-12 victory over Fijian Latui at Virgin Media Park in Cork, scoring nine tries in a match that also saw six yellow cards and a red card.

The Fijians played with 12 men at one point in the first half due to multiple sin-binnings. English referee George Selwood issued five yellow cards, with three coming within four minutes. Fiji also received a red card, meaning they were down to 14 for the remainder of the game. Ireland themselves were guilty of a late hip-drop tackle, which resulted in a yellow card for Eoin de Buitléar.

Also read Ireland Under-20s to face Scotland Under-20s in non-cap match at Virgin Media Park

Fiji Suffer Multiple Yellow Cards

The first yellow went to Fiji's Isaia Lotawa for a no-arms tackle while the TMO was checking an Edwin Edogbo knock-on. A penalty try was awarded and Lotawa spent 10 minutes in the bin. Two minutes later, tighthead prop Mesake Doge joined him after a high shot on Todd Lawlor. Doge was lucky to avoid a red card, as he followed up with a cheap shot on the defenceless Lawlor.

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Doge returned from the bin but was soon sent off again. Repeated team infringements while he was off led to a warning, and when Doge committed an immediate scrum penalty upon his return, referee Selwood showed him a second yellow. In between Doge's cards, Apisalome Kuruisaqila became the third Fijian in the bin for a deliberate knock-on. Despite playing against 12 men, Ireland could not score at first.

They eventually scored against 13 when Joey Carbery dived over under the posts. Carbery had already helped open the scoring with a lovely dummy before sending Daniel Ryan over out wide. Ireland's second try came from Gus McCarthy at the back of a maul. A superb one-handed intercept from Pita Lesivoukionoilau was the only saving grace for the outmatched Fijian side.

Ireland Extend Lead in Second Half

They trailed 26-7 at the break. Early in the second half, McCarthy added a second try courtesy of offloads from James Hume and then Cathal Forde. The best try of the evening was Ireland's next: Forde's cross-kick hit Ryan in stride before a selfless offload sent Fintan Gunne over. Jack Aungier also scored from close range.

With the game long gone, Fiji started taking names. Joshua Vici hit anything that moved with serious force, not always legally, and was lucky that a tip-tackle on Treacy was not formally checked. At least the Fijian aggression led to a trademark breakaway score. When Hume was smashed and coughed up possession, Kaminieli Rasaku broke from deep.

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After a series of passes, Jope Naseara scored. While Ryan was denied a second try after the TMO spotted a push in the build-up, the Connacht wing secured a brace not long after thanks to one of Todd Lawlor's many dangerous counters. If Eoin de Buitléar's yellow for a hip drop added a sour note, Matthew Devine quickly changed the sentiment around Cork with a searing break that wrapped up the scoring in style.

Sexton Praises Squad Depth

The final whistle confirmed a dominant performance by Ireland XV, highlighting their depth and tactical flexibility in securing a decisive result over the visiting Pacific islanders. Head coach Mark Sexton praised the enterprise and personality displayed by his squad despite the scratch nature of the lineup. Joey Carbery emerged as the standout performer, exhibiting imperious control over the backline with fluent distribution and brave ball-carrying.

Todd Lawlor provided crucial support from fullback, dancing past tacklers to create space and linking intuitively with Daniel Ryan. The forward pack, led by captain Gus McCarthy, delivered powerful carries through Brian Gleeson, Edwin Edogbo, and Alex Usanov, establishing positive gainlines that set the platform for the backs to exploit wide channels effectively.

Ireland XV: Todd Lawlor; Finn Treacy, James Hume (Dan Kelly, 60), Cathal Forde, Daniel Ryan; Joey Carbery (Jack Murphy, 63), Fintan Gunne (Matthew Devine, 63); Alex Usanov (Jeremy Loughman, 63), Gus McCarthy (captain) (Eoin de Buitléar, 66), Kieran Brookes (Jack Aungier, 52); Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo (Conor O'Tighearnaigh, 57); David McCann, Will Connors (Scott Penny, 63), Brian Gleeson. Fijian Latui: Setareki Tuicuvu (captain); Kaminieli Rasaku (Samu Tawake, 29-35) (Apete Narogo), Sireli Masiwini (Samu Tawake, 35), Jope Naseara, Joshua Vici, Joeli Baleilevuka (Iliesa Baravilala, 73), Cameron Kelemeti (Anasa Raqili, 66); Emosi Tumania (Sylvestre Vakauliafa, 56), Sesoni Tamani (Ratu Dasalusalu, 59), Mesake Doge; Isaia Lotawa, Petero Mailulu (Mosese Tabuakoto, 50); Pita Lesivoukionoilau, Apisalome Kuruisaqila (Isoa Koronawai, 50), Ratu Meli Turagaca. Referee: George Selwood (England).