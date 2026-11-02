Irish Actors Join Film About Paddy Power's Gambling Empire

Colm Meaney and Aidan Gillen lead a new Irish film based on Aaron Rogan's book about the rise of betting firm Paddy Power and its impact on gambling.

Irish actors Colm Meaney and Aidan Gillen are set to star in a new feature film chronicling the rise of the betting company Paddy Power.

Brian Gleeson and Alex Murphy are also set to appear in the upcoming production, which has been announced by Playhouse Studios, an Irish media production company. The movie is based on Punters: How Paddy Power Bet Billions and Changed Gambling Forever, a book written by journalist Aaron Rogan. Details of the project first emerged in the film industry publication Variety, which reported on the synopsis and casting plans.

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Peggy Cafferty, chief executive of Playhouse, said the story of the betting firm had stood out immediately as a tale with real scale, authentic dark humour, grit and tenacity. She added that you could not make up this incredible story about the growth of a company that had refused to play by the rules and had stepped outside the norms of marketing with brilliant twists, always delivered with wit.

Paddy Power Growth and Film Details

Paddy Power was formed in 1988 from the merger of three Irish bookmakers and has since grown into a global gambling firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with a market value of around 13 billion euro. According to the synopsis, the film, titled Paddy Power, recounts the crazy true story of how one man bet big on brash advertising and brought online gambling, along with addiction, to every corner of the globe.

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The project is described as an inherently Irish origin story that shows how a few chancers changed the world as we know it, destroying hundreds of thousands of people's lives forever. Stewart Kenny, who co-founded the company and managed it for many years, later became an outspoken critic of the gambling industry, speaking out about poor regulation and a lack of protections for vulnerable gamblers.

Author Comments on Adaptation

Aaron Rogan, deputy editor of the Business Post, said that having his book adapted into a movie was as exciting a thing as can happen to a journalist, and that it was really flattering to know people think his work is worth dramatising. He noted that the story contains serious aspects, but he also described the company as a very bantery, laddish organisation that purposefully caused controversy while doing so with a bit of humour.

Rogan said the firm had always fascinated him because it played such a large part in the cultural and sporting life of Ireland while also achieving enormous commercial success. Rogan explained that as a customer he could see the company was very sophisticated, which convinced him it was worth investigating.

He began reporting on Paddy Power around the time that problem gambling was becoming a more prominent public issue, so his coverage coincided with an important chapter in the firm's history. The forthcoming film is therefore set to examine both the spectacle of the company's marketing and the human cost of its expansion.