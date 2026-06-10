Irish Air Corps Tests Helicopter-Mounted Guns in Counter-Drone Drills Ahead of EU Presidency

The Irish Air Corps has undertaken a live-fire exercise to test its new helicopter-mounted machine gun capability against drones, enhancing its readiness to counter such threats during Ireland's upcoming EU presidency. The training, conducted by No 3 Ops Wing, also included maritime interception practice.

The Irish Air Corps has conducted a significant training exercise to enhance its counter-drone capabilities, a move directly linked to Ireland's upcoming presidency of the European Union.

This exercise, carried out by personnel from No 3 Operations Wing-the helicopter unit of the Irish Defence Forces-involved the live-fire testing of helicopter-mounted machine guns against remotely piloted aircraft. The initiative underscores a strategic shift for the Air Corps, transforming its existing armed air-to-ground proficiency into a dedicated capability for engaging aerial threats.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions and scrutiny regarding Ireland's preparedness to address unconventional security challenges, particularly the proliferation of low-cost, commercially available drones that have become a defining feature of modern conflicts. The successful destruction of several radio-controlled target drones using general-purpose machine guns (GPMGs) mounted on Air Corps helicopters demonstrates a practical, kinetic approach to counter-drone operations.

This method provides a tangible, immediate response layer against potential hostile drones that could menace critical infrastructure, public events, or military installations during the high-profile EU presidency period. Beyond the primary counter-drone focus, the same training scenario also incorporated elements of armed maritime interception. This facet involved practicing engagements against high-speed seaborne targets, thereby broadening the skill set of the helicopter crews and showcasing the versatile utility of the armed helicopters in both aerial and maritime domains.

The integration of these two distinct mission sets-counter-drone and maritime interception-within a single exercise highlights a cost-effective and multi-role training philosophy. It allows the Defence Forces to efficiently develop and maintain critical competencies across different operational spectrums using the same assets and personnel. The exercise was not merely a technical demonstration but a full-fledged operational rehearsal, simulating a realistic hostile drone incident to test command protocols, targeting solutions, and weapon effectiveness under conditions that mimic potential real-world scenarios.

This proactive measure by the Irish Defence Forces serves as a clear signal of its commitment to ensuring robust security during Ireland's tenure as EU President, addressing a recognized gap in traditional air defence against small, low-flying, and slow-moving aerial objects. The emphasis on the GPMG platform is particularly noteworthy, as it leverages an existing, reliable, and powerful weapon system, minimizing the need for new, expensive dedicated anti-drone systems while still delivering a formidable defensive capability.

In essence, this training evolution represents a pragmatic adaptation to the evolving threat environment, blending conventional military tactics with the urgent need to counter asymmetric technologies that challenge established security paradigms





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Irish Air Corps Counter-Drone Helicopter Machine Gun EU Presidency Defence Forces No 3 Ops Wing Maritime Interception GPMG Training

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