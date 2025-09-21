Irish Air Corps Triples Maritime Patrols to Combat Drug Trafficking

The Irish Air Corps has significantly increased its maritime patrols in response to growing concerns about drug trafficking. This includes the use of new surveillance aircraft and collaboration with the Irish Navy and international partners.

The Irish Air Corps has significantly increased its maritime patrol operations, effectively tripling the number of flights dedicated to monitoring Irish waters. This surge in activity is a direct response to heightened concerns regarding drug trafficking and organized crime. The acquisition of two state-of-the-art, long-range surveillance aircraft, the Airbus C295, has played a pivotal role in enabling the Air Corps to effectively track suspect yachts and merchant ships operating in the area.

This investment in advanced surveillance technology has allowed for more comprehensive coverage of Irish territorial waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), leading to a marked increase in the detection and interdiction of illicit activities. A prime example of the effectiveness of these enhanced patrols is the August 2023 seizure of the MV Matthew, a vessel carrying an estimated €157 million worth of cocaine, representing one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the State. This operation underscores the critical role the Air Corps plays in safeguarding Ireland's maritime borders and disrupting criminal enterprises. The enhanced maritime patrol capabilities, boosted by both air and naval assets, are proving a powerful deterrent to criminal organizations attempting to exploit Irish waters for their illicit activities.\Further evidence of the increased operational tempo is provided by recent figures released by Defence Minister Simon Harris, illustrating a dramatic rise in maritime patrol hours undertaken by the Air Corps. From January of the current year up to the previous month, the Air Corps has logged an impressive 552 hours of maritime patrols. This figure already surpasses the 383 hours recorded during the entire previous year and is almost triple the 186 hours documented in 2023. These statistics provide a clear indication of the expanded surveillance efforts being undertaken to combat illegal activities at sea. Minister Harris also confirmed that the Irish Navy has undertaken 353 sea patrol days up to August 31 of the current year. The Defence Forces are also actively involved in monitoring Irish territorial waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone. This monitoring is performed by leveraging the resources of both the Naval Service and Air Corps, creating a comprehensive surveillance network. The Naval Operations Command Centre, which is staffed around the clock, plays a crucial role in the process, providing 24-hour remote monitoring and surveillance of all vessels equipped with a Vessel Monitoring System operating in and around the Irish EEZ. These practices demonstrate the commitment of the Irish Defence Forces to safeguarding national security and maintaining the integrity of its maritime borders.\The Irish Navy maintains strong collaborative relationships with its counterparts in the United Kingdom and the European Union, further strengthening its ability to effectively manage maritime security challenges. Regular port visits by Irish ships to UK and EU ports exemplify these positive working relationships. During these visits, the Irish Navy often conducts Passing Exercises (PASSEX) with visiting naval ships. A PASSEX is a coordinated exercise undertaken between two navies designed to enhance communication and cooperation between participating forces. This initiative allows both navies to refine their operational capabilities and improve their capacity to work in concert during complex maritime operations, thereby bolstering overall regional security. In response to a parliamentary question from Cormac Devlin TD, Minister Harris noted Ireland’s active participation in several EU defense-related initiatives and frameworks. These collaborative efforts, including involvement in the European Defence Agency, the Co-ordinated Annual Review on Defence, the EU Satellite Centre, the European Defence Fund, and the European Peace Facility, reflect Ireland's dedication to fostering international cooperation in defense matters and contributing to broader European security objectives. By actively engaging in these partnerships, Ireland demonstrates its commitment to a coordinated and robust approach to maritime security, drug interdiction, and the protection of its national interests. The combined efforts of the Air Corps and Navy, along with international collaboration, are essential in effectively addressing the challenges of drug trafficking and other illicit activities in Irish waters





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Irish Air Corps Maritime Patrols Drug Trafficking C295 Aircraft Irish Navy

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's What's In The Goodie Bag At This Year's Hayu InstaStar AwardsSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Read more »

Everything Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Read more »

Cross-party committee calls for TG4 to receive multi-year fundingIrish language broadcaster should receive ‘interim’ package if legislation is delayed

Read more »

O'Connor in medal contention after great start to World Championships heptathlonThe Irish athlete produced personal bests in three heptathlon events

Read more »

Irish Sports Quiz: Test Your KnowledgeA quiz testing knowledge of recent Irish sporting events, including questions on snooker, football, athletics, Gaelic football, tennis, rugby, boxing and the Rugby Championship.

Read more »

Irish Air Corp tripled number of maritime patrols in crackdown on drug gangsThe purchase of two long-range surveillance aircraft, the Airbus C295, is allowing it to track suspect yachts and merchant ships

Read more »