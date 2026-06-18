Irish Airports Record Historic Passenger Growth in Early 2026

Ireland's main airports saw passenger traffic surge to a record 9.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong European and transatlantic demand and a 12 percent rise in flight numbers.

The first quarter of 2026 marked a significant milestone for Irish aviation, with passenger numbers reaching unprecedented levels. According to data released by the Central Statistics Office ( CSO ), Ireland's five main airports handled 9.1 million passengers between January and March 2026.

This represents an 11 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025 and surpasses the previous first-quarter record of 8.23 million set in 2024. The growth translates to over 850,000 additional travellers using Irish airports in early 2026. The surge in passenger traffic was matched by a rise in flight activity; the number of flights to and from these airports increased by 12 percent, climbing from 57,940 in early 2025 to 64,656 in the first three months of 2026.

Dublin Airport remained the dominant hub, accounting for the vast majority of this traffic. The most popular destination for Irish passengers was the United Kingdom, which also topped the route lists for departures from Dublin, Cork, and Shannon. Amsterdam-Schiphol and Manchester followed as the next most popular routes from Dublin. Even in Ireland's smallest main airport, Kerry, Dublin was the second most popular route, with 29,677 passengers travelling to and from the capital in the quarter.

Damien Lenihan, a statistician in the CSO's transport section, noted that 88 percent of international flights at the five main airports were to or from European destinations. The two most popular countries of origin and destination were the United Kingdom and Spain. Outside Europe, the United States was the leading non-European destination. The increase in passenger numbers was accompanied by growth in air freight.

The amount of air cargo handled by the main airports rose by 15 percent, reaching 50,265 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. In related infrastructure news, the Irish government announced that approval had been secured to publish and enact the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill as soon as possible.

This legislation would remove the annual passenger cap on Dublin Airport, currently set at 32 million passengers per year, a move aimed at facilitating further growth and alleviating capacity constraints at the nation's primary international gateway. These figures underscore the robust recovery and continued expansion of Ireland's aviation sector, reflecting both strong outbound travel demand and the country's role as a key transit point between Europe and North America





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