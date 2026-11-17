Representatives from Irish artistic unions testified before the Oireachtas AI committee, highlighting unauthorized data scraping, the replacement of human labour in public sector projects, and the need for new regulations to protect creators from AI companies.

Irish cultural practitioners and creative professionals have voiced profound and growing concerns regarding the industrial-scale extraction of their intellectual property to fuel the development of artificial intelligence models.

Artists Call for Legislative Protection

During a significant session before the Oireachtas AI committee on Tuesday, representatives from various artistic unions and guilds highlighted the urgent need for legislative protection in Ireland. Robbie Kitt, serving as the chair of Praxis, the national artists' union of Ireland, emphasized the necessity for the Government to maintain a local focus on these global challenges.

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Kitt presented evidence that members of his union have experienced unauthorized use of their creative works to generate artificial intelligence promotional content without their explicit consent. He further disclosed that there is a troubling number of incidents involving local authorities and publicly funded organizations utilizing AI-generated material, including synthetic photographs, digital posters, and video content for their own promotional purposes.

Kitt argued strongly for the establishment of a national policy that mandates public bodies to employ human creatives rather than relying on AI technologies that effectively replace human labour. This stance reflects a broader anxiety within the creative community about the erosion of professional opportunities and the devaluation of human artistic skill. The committee also heard testimony regarding the aggressive data mining practices employed by major AI companies.

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Witnesses described how these firms have trawled the internet to scrape the intellectual property of artists, musicians, and writers to build and train their generative models. Kitt characterized this unprecedented extraction of creative data as a direct threat to the livelihoods of cultural workers. He urged that AI companies should be legally mandated to provide clear routes for recourse when content has been unlawfully scraped and to establish adequate compensation mechanisms for creators.

AI Pressure on Visual Artists

Meanwhile, Noel Kelly, the chief executive of Visual Artists Ireland, testified that generative AI is adding immense pressure to visual artists who already contend with considerable financial instability. Kelly noted that while existing legislation covers copyright and text and data mining, individual artists lack the resources of a large legal team to effectively challenge these corporate entities in court.

Conor Kostick from the Irish Writers Union added that the publication of books generated by AI is creating a tsunami of content that is rapidly undermining the already precarious economic existence of the majority of writers in Ireland. In a separate session focusing on the broader implications of AI in the workplace, experts discussed the relationship between technological productivity and worker compensation.

AI Impact on Worker Compensation

Caroline Frederickson, director of the research department at the International Labour Organisation, warned that higher productivity achieved through AI tools does not automatically translate into higher wages or improved job conditions for workers. She advocated for a framework where employers and employees can negotiate how the gains from AI adoption are distributed, including decisions regarding pay structures and working hours.

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Frederickson highlighted that global research indicates AI is primarily leading to job transformation rather than total elimination, although she acknowledged the persistent danger of job loss in certain sectors. Her research found that clerical occupations remain the most exposed to AI, with women's jobs being disproportionately susceptible compared to men's. The committee was advised to prioritize domestic research to track AI adoption rates and outcomes within Irish companies.

Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney questioned the reliability of corporate self-reporting, noting that companies are incentivized to hide negative impacts. Frederickson agreed, suggesting that direct engagement with workers is essential to understand the true impact of AI on employment conditions.