Irish Bank Warns Against Overcharging Scam and Provides Guidance on Fraud Prevention

A recent increase in overcharging has been reported by an Irish bank, where customers have been told one amount verbally, but a much higher amount has been entered on the card terminal. The bank is urging consumers to double-check the amount they are being charged before paying and to avoid handing their card to anyone else to complete a transaction.

The scam typically involves a customer being told one amount verbally, but a much higher amount being entered on the card terminal, leading them to be significantly overcharged.

An Irish bank is warning people to double-check the amount they are being charged before paying, due to a recent increase in overcharging. Customers who notice an unfamiliar or incorrect charge should contact Bank of Ireland immediately using the contact details on the back of their card, or through the official Bank of Ireland app or website





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Scam Bank Of Ireland Overcharging Fraud Prevention Tips Verbal And Higher Amounts

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