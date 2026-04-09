Irish Beauty Entrepreneur Aims for Global Top 10, Navigating US Expansion and Global Challenges

Sculpted by Aimee founder Aimee Connolly outlines her ambitious plans for global expansion, focusing on the US market while prioritizing a cautious and sustainable growth strategy. She discusses the challenges of the current geopolitical climate and her company's targeted revenue growth.

Aimee Connolly , the founder and CEO of Sculpted by Aimee, an Irish beauty brand, is navigating the complexities of expanding into the lucrative US market while maintaining 100% ownership of her company. Her strategic approach emphasizes a measured and considered expansion strategy, prioritizing sustainable growth over rapid, potentially destabilizing moves.

Connolly's dedication to controlled expansion is evident in her plans to launch online sales in the US in Q4 of this year, facilitated by an established logistics partner. Concurrently, the brand is engaged in discussions with various retailers, laying the groundwork for future product launches. This disciplined approach underscores Connolly's understanding of the US market's vast potential, balanced with the prudence necessary to avoid financial overextension. The company’s products are currently undergoing the regulatory process with the Food and Drug Administration in the US, which Connolly stated is “progressing well”. This is a critical step towards realizing her vision of global dominance in the beauty industry. \Connolly's vision extends far beyond immediate gains. She has set her sights on achieving a top-10 global beauty brand ranking within the next decade, a testament to her ambitious goals and unwavering passion. To realize this ambitious goal, Connolly is actively focused on key areas, including product innovation, team building, and securing the necessary capital. While she currently retains full ownership and has no immediate plans for external investment, she acknowledges the potential need for funding, particularly with the US market's demanding capital requirements. Despite these challenges, Connolly’s strategy highlights a pragmatic approach. The company is targeting a 25% revenue growth this year, which would boost its income to over €50 million. The company is also navigating the challenges posed by the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has affected shipments of goods manufactured in South Korea. Connolly expressed concerns about the potential long-term effects of the conflict on supply chains. \The geopolitical landscape has introduced complexities in the form of disrupted freight logistics, fluctuating costs, and potential blockages, irrespective of shipping routes. Connolly acknowledges that these circumstances are universally experienced by businesses, necessitating agility and adaptability to overcome these challenges. She finds solace in the shared nature of the hurdles, but recognizes the need for constant improvisation. While the conflict hasn't yet affected the company's inventory or immediate growth plans, Connolly acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding consumer behavior. Her response remains positive and focused: “I would like to keep my optimism hat on and say we’ll just keep trucking ahead as a scaling brand and we’ll find a fix regardless.” Her resilience and strategic outlook are key ingredients in the company's ambitious vision. Her business acumen, combined with her awareness of the external influences impacting the beauty industry, positions Sculpted by Aimee to thrive in a highly competitive market, paving the path to becoming a global leader





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Aimee Connolly Sculpted By Aimee Beauty US Market Expansion Global Strategy Revenue Supply Chain Middle East Conflict

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