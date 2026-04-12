Irish Betting Firm Hit Hard by I Am Maximus's Grand National Victory

Fitzwilliam Sports, an Irish betting firm, faced a significant loss after I Am Maximus won the Grand National. The firm took a large bet on the horse, resulting in a substantial payout for punters and a challenging outcome for the bookmaker.

Fitzwilliam Sports , an Irish betting firm owned by Paul Byrne, faced a significant financial blow at the 2024 Grand National . The firm took a substantial £100,000 bet on I Am Maximus early on Saturday, offering odds of 8/1. The ten-year-old gelding, owned by JP McManus, went on to win the prestigious race, ridden by Paul Townend and trained by Willie Mullins, marking a historic victory.

I Am Maximus became the first horse since the legendary Red Rum to reclaim the Aintree title, solidifying its place in racing history. The horse, initially offered at odds of 9/2, finished 2½ lengths ahead of Iroko, another horse owned by McManus, leaving Fitzwilliam Sports in a difficult position.\Following the race, Kieran Stokes of Fitzwilliam Sports reflected on the outcome, emphasizing the firm's disappointment. While they had attempted to mitigate their risk by laying off some of the bet, it proved insufficient. The constant backing for I Am Maximus in the lead-up to the race exacerbated the situation, making the loss even more significant. Stokes noted that the race's unpredictability and the steady stream of support for the winning horse contributed to their financial woes. He added that while they had also laid bets on other horses, the win by I Am Maximus proved to be their downfall. Despite the setback, Stokes expressed optimism and a determination to return to the Grand National next year. The firm's experience mirrored the traditional betting ring dynamics, highlighting the high stakes and challenges inherent in such a major event. Byrne later confirmed that the bet was genuine and not a promotional tactic, explaining the strategy behind laying the initial bet and attempting to profit from fluctuations in odds.\Other major betting firms also reported significant payouts due to the Grand National's outcome. Ladbrokes and William Hill were among those affected, with William Hill facing a payout exceeding £10 million. Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes acknowledged the punters' loyalty to I Am Maximus, recognizing the strong support the horse received throughout the week. James Mackie of Betfair praised I Am Maximus's exceptional performance, highlighting the horse's potential and cutting its odds for the following season. Lee Phelps of William Hill echoed the sentiment, stating that the result was one of their worst-case scenarios, emphasizing the financial impact of the win. The collective experience of these firms underscores the unpredictable nature of horse racing and the significant financial risks associated with the Grand National. William Hill has made I Am Maximus a 16/1 shot to win a third National next year





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