Natalia Fasciszewska and Tadhg O'Donnell advance to the semi-finals at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, boosting Ireland's medal tally to eight.

Natalia Fasciszewska and Tadhg O'Donnell secured vital medals for the Irish contingent on Saturday at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia. Their victories on Saturday brought the national total to eight guaranteed medals following six quarter-final wins on Friday.

Fasciszewska Advances to Semi-Final

Castlebar BC's Natalia Fasciszewska guaranteed at least a bronze medal in the 57kg class by earning a unanimous 5-0 decision victory over Spain's Paula Gomez Santos. The Mayo southpaw outclassed her opponent throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on all five judges' scorecards.

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She will box for a silver medal against French fighter Maloe Teresi in Sunday's semi-finals. This performance highlights her dominance in the lower weight divisions as she seeks to upgrade from bronze to silver.

O'Donnell Dominates in 75kg Division

Tadgh O'Donnell of Jobstown BC claimed his place in the medal stages with a 5-0 decision win over Israel's Ahmad Jabarin in the 75kg division. O'Donnell was on the front foot throughout much of the contest, forcing Jabarin on to the ropes and landing effectively.

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Polish fighter Michal Pierzola will be his opponent in the 75kg semi-finals. His aggressive style and effective punching set the tone for his progression into the next round of the tournament.

Quarter-Final Setbacks for Other Irish Boxers

Meanwhile, four Irish boxers lost their quarter-final bouts. Niamh Keogh from Olympic BC in Mullingar bowed out with a 5-0 unanimous decision loss to France's Aya Hamdi at 54kg. At 65kg, Gabrielle Mongan lost out on a unanimous decision to England's Ella Thompstone.

Jessica Talbot also lost via unanimous decision to Czechia's Stella Blazkova in the 75kg quarters. Antonio Bozkaya was unfortunate to lose out on a 4-1 split decision in the men's 55kg quarter-finals to Christopher Hippocrate of France.

Next Steps for the Irish Team

With no losses in Friday's bouts, the Ireland team won eight of 12 quarter-final bouts this weekend. All eight boxers will have a chance to upgrade their medals in Sunday's semi-finals and in the finals on Tuesday.

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The team's performance underscores their competitive strength in the region as they head into the final stages of the championship. The upcoming matches will determine the final medal distribution for the Irish squad.