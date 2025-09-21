Irish Budget to Prioritize Housing, Infrastructure, and Expenditure Moderation

The Irish government's upcoming budget will focus on housing and infrastructure, aiming to reduce the growth in current expenditure and address demographic changes, according to Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has outlined the government's fiscal priorities for the upcoming budget, emphasizing a strategic shift towards housing and infrastructure development while concurrently aiming to curb the recent surge in current expenditure.

Speaking on Radio's This Week programme, Minister Chambers indicated that the budget's primary focus will be on moderating the growth in current expenditure, with the goal of reducing the average growth rate from 9% over the past five years to 6.4%. This prudent approach is intended to create a stable economic foundation that is resilient to the uncertainties posed by the evolving geopolitical landscape. Furthermore, the minister highlighted the crucial importance of infrastructure and housing delivery, underscoring their significance in fostering future prosperity. \Addressing the issue of departmental overspending, Minister Chambers acknowledged that it was premature to provide precise figures for the current year. However, he offered reassurance that the overspend within the Department of Health would not reach the substantial levels observed in previous years. He attributed the increased demand for essential services such as healthcare and education to the significant population growth, exceeding one million people since 2007. Consequently, a key aspect of the forthcoming budget will involve strategic planning to effectively manage and accommodate these demographic shifts. The government's commitment to supporting vulnerable citizens through the social protection system was also reaffirmed, with targeted payments designed to provide necessary assistance. \In relation to the hospitality sector, Minister Chambers stressed the imperative of job preservation, highlighting the sector's substantial workforce of over 190,000 individuals. The government acknowledges the significant challenges faced by the sector, including escalating operational costs, and recognizes its central role in attracting tourism to Ireland. The minister specifically noted the importance of the hospitality sector in rural Ireland, underscoring the impact any policy decisions would have on employment in these areas. While specific details regarding potential measures were not provided, the comments suggest a strong commitment to fostering a favorable environment for the hospitality industry, including measures that would help maintain jobs. It is expected that the upcoming budget will aim to stimulate the economic growth through investment in public infrastructure, address rising cost of living pressures and maintain employment in critical sectors of the Irish economy





