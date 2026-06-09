Irish Businesses Overlook Basic Security Amid AI Hype, ESET Finds

A new ESET report shows that while Irish firms fear AI-driven cyber attacks, the real danger lies in unpatched systems, password reuse, and sophisticated phishing. Many companies lack policies for AI tool usage, leaving data exposed.

Irish businesses are facing a growing cyber threat landscape, with a significant gap emerging between perceived risks and actual security vulnerabilities. According to a recent ESET survey, nearly two-thirds of businesses in Ireland anticipate a cyber attack in the coming year, while 44 percent report having experienced at least one attack over the past 12 months.

Phishing remains the most prevalent cause of security breaches, accounting for 27 percent of incidents. This is followed by attacks exploiting unpatched software and weak passwords. Despite the hype around generative AI as a top perceived threat, ESET's data indicates that AI has not been meaningfully linked to actual security breaches. Instead, AI has enhanced traditional phishing tactics by making fraudulent emails more convincing and eliminating telltale errors, enabling attackers to send thousands of polished messages quickly.

ESET Ireland cybersecurity specialist George Foley warns that businesses are distracted by futuristic AI threats while neglecting basic security hygiene. He emphasizes that the most dangerous attacks still rely on social engineering, not autonomous AI malware. The key defenses remain staff training to verify payments, regular software updates, and strong, unique passwords. The survey also reveals that 71 percent of businesses now use AI tools, but only 57 percent have formal policies governing their use.

This creates a risk of 'shadow AI,' where employees input sensitive data into unapproved platforms. Organizations must address both the hype around AI and the persistent, mundane weaknesses that criminals exploit daily





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Phishing AI Security Cyber Attacks Ireland ESET Report Password Security Software Patching Shadow AI

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