Irish Car‑Insurance Premiums Surge 18% - How Policyholders Can Save

After an 18% rise, car‑insurance costs in Ireland now average €655. Actuaries reveal mileage, excess and vehicle choice as key savings levers, offering drivers practical steps to reduce premiums.

Irish car‑insurance premiums have climbed 18% since 2022, reaching an average of €655 last year, Central Bank data shows. The rise means many households face a €144 increase in policy costs, prompting policyholders to seek ways to avoid a costly renewal.

How Premiums Are Calculated

Actuarial experts explain that insurers base charges on proven risk factors. The most significant predictor is the number of kilometres a driver spends on the road. Noel Garvey, chairman of the Society of Actuaries general insurance committee, notes that mileage directly reflects exposure to accidents.

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Insurers routinely ask for an estimate of annual mileage when quoting, and a mismatch between that estimate and actual driving can inflate a quote. Garvey recommends calculating real mileage by dividing a car's odometer reading by its age in years or by comparing readings between NCT certificates.

Accurate mileage reporting protects policyholders from overpayment while avoiding potential claims disputes if under‑reported.

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Excess and Its Impact on Costs

One of the quickest ways to lower a quote is to raise the policy excess - the amount a driver agrees to pay before the insurer covers the rest of a claim. Many policies default to an excess of €250‑€300.

Garvey explains that a higher excess reduces the insurer's exposure to small claims, allowing them to offer lower premiums. For example, with a €4,000 claim and a €200 excess, the insurance company pays €3,800, leaving the driver to cover the first €200. If a driver accepts a higher excess, the annual premium can drop significantly.

Policyholders should balance the potential savings against their ability to pay the excess in a real‑world accident situation.

Choosing the Right Vehicle for Insurance

Vehicle selection also drives premium differences. Cars with smaller engines, lower repair costs and strong safety ratings tend to be cheaper to insure. According to the chill.ie car‑insurance pricing index released in July, the Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Octavia average €569, €584 and €585 respectively. In contrast, the BMW Series averages €783.

Owners of large‑horsepower, seven‑seat SUVs typically face higher costs, while electric vehicles, though cheaper to run, can incur higher insurance expenses because of repair costs. Garvey cites a German Insurance Association study that found electric cars suffer 5‑10% fewer crashes but incur up to 20% higher repair costs due to their heavier construction.

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Policyholders should factor both fuel and insurance costs when purchasing a new vehicle.

Telematics or Black‑Box Policies Offer Savings

Telematics insurance, fitting a device in the car or using a smartphone app, tracks mileage, speed, braking and cornering. For first‑time drivers or new Irish residents, the technology can cut premiums by thousands of euros.

Bonkers.ie, a price comparison portal, found that a 20‑year‑old driver with a full licence could secure a fully comprehensive telematics cover for just €570. Providers involved in the trial included AIG, Aviva and Zurich.

Adopting a telematics approach not only reduces costs but also encourages safer driving habits, potentially lowering the risk of future claims.

Next Steps for Irish Drivers

Drivers looking to lower their premiums should start by obtaining accurate mileage data and discussing excess options with their insurer. If purchasing a new vehicle, consulting an insurer or a reputable e‑insurance portal for instant quotes can reveal the most cost‑efficient models. Finally, evaluating a telematics policy and comparing suppliers such as AIG, Aviva and Zurich can unlock substantial savings for those willing to monitor driving behaviour.