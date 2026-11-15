Irish Chefs Elevate Staff Meals to Boost Morale and Reduce Turnover

Head chefs Keelan Higgs and Davide Migallo explain how nutritious staff meals at Variety Jones and Gloria Osteria improve kitchen culture and reduce burnout in Dublin's competitive dining scene.

Two hours before the first evening guests arrive at Variety Jones on Dublin's Thomas Street in Dublin 8, the kitchen prepares its most exclusive meal of the day. Five tables are pushed together in the center of the dining room, and chairs are pulled from around the restaurant to create a makeshift banquet table for staff.

Every single person working in the restaurant, from front of house to kitchen porter, will soon down tools to sit together and eat. This ritual, known as the staff meal, serves as a mandatory perk in high-end establishments and acts as a critical mechanism for team cohesion and chef welfare.

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Keelan Higgs Prioritizes Nutrition at Variety Jones

Keelan Higgs, the head chef and co-owner of Variety Jones, treats staff food with serious attention rather than viewing it as an afterthought. He started the restaurant with his brother Aaron Higgs in 2018 and has consistently provided meals containing protein, lots of vegetables, and carbohydrates.

Higgs grew up working in Michelin-starred restaurants where he witnessed both the best and worst of kitchen culture. He recalls environments where staff food was considered a side note, with the kitchen begrudgingly putting whatever slop they could think of on the pass.

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He emphasizes that the industry has changed because people have realized working 90 hours a week is a mug's game, especially if they are not eating properly. His team is currently preparing roast chicken, fried greens cooked in brown butter, and Canadian-style potato salad to ensure everyone remains happy and healthy.

Davide Migallo Uses Leftovers at Gloria Osteria

Davide Migallo, the Neapolitan native and head chef at Gloria Osteria on Dublin's Westmoreland Street, believes carbohydrates keep staff strong enough to serve 100 people. Fresh pappardelle is rolled and shredded by sous-chef Andrea Bonetti while monumental pots of silky tomato sauce simmer nearby.

Migallo insists that the kitchen does not throw away anything, often using leftover ingredients to create staff meals. This approach results in favorites such as bolognese made with cuts remaining from preparing beef carpaccio.

The strategy occasionally leads to errors, such as when pasta was mixed with excess Marie Rose sauce from the main menu's cocktail di gamberi. Migallo recalls that people were not happy at all, so the team prepared a new meal straight away to correct the mistake.

Cultural Shift in Kitchen Management

The concept of the staff meal has evolved significantly across different cultures and regions. It is known as makanai in Japan and le repas du staff in France, while in North America it has morphed into family meal.

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This terminology emphasizes the emotional bonds and real trust that can be forged simply by people sharing food. The hit US TV show The Bear illustrates this dynamic, where fried Brussels sprouts are elevated from family meal to the restaurant's dinner menu.

Learning Ground for Emerging Chefs

Adam Nevin, the head chef at Glovers Alley on St Stephen's Green, views staff food as a great learning ground for getting the basics right at scale. He has been working in kitchens since he was 16 and sees value in the practical experience.

Higgs notes that cooking is learning, and everyone takes a turn at making staff meals. His vision for Variety Jones came from the family table he grew up sharing food around, and he is highly conscious that staff need to experience that same sense of family.

If customers do not feel the sense of coming together in the kitchen, Higgs argues the restaurant is basically fakes. He also warns against excessive costs, such as making mashed potato with five blocks of butter, finding a tight balance between nourishing staff and keeping costs down.