Irish Coast Guard rescues six crew members from a cargo vessel grounded off Co Wexford. No injuries reported as multi-agency teams respond to the maritime incident near Roney Point.

Six crew members aboard a cargo vessel that ran aground off the coast of County Wexford have been successfully rescued. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, triggering a coordinated multi-agency response from maritime authorities. The 88-metre vessel ran aground off the coast of Roney Point shortly after 2am. All six crew members were recovered from the vessel by helicopter and taken to Weston Airport in Dublin. No injuries were reported during the operation.

Rescue Operations Initiated After Distress Call

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin received a distress call just after 2am from the vessel. Kevin Whitney, head of operations with the Irish Coast Guard, confirmed that the Rescue 116 helicopter took the six ship crew members back to base in Weston Airport. The crew members were assessed by the HSE and released for medical care at the facility. The rescue operation involved significant coordination between several emergency services to ensure the safe extraction of the crew. Agencies involved in the response included the Irish Coast Guard, the Courtown Coast Guard unit, and RNLI lifeboats from Rosslare, Courtown, and Arklow.

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Severe Weather Conditions Impacted Vessel Navigation

Weather conditions were quite poor at the time of the grounding, with southwest winds blowing up to gale force at times. The sea conditions were quite rough, especially in close proximity to the coast where the vessel was foundered. These challenging environmental factors likely contributed to the vessel running aground off the coast of Roney Point. The Irish Coast Guard noted that the rough seas posed significant risks to both the crew and the rescue teams. The successful recovery of the six crew members under these conditions highlights the effectiveness of the emergency response protocols.

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Damage Assessment and Vessel Security Priorities

Kevin Whitney, head of operations with the Irish Coast Guard, outlined the next steps in the incident management. He stated that authorities are going to use some of their drones and fixed-wing aircraft to assess the condition of the vessel. The primary goal of these assessments is to determine if there is any further damage to the 88-metre cargo ship. After completing these aerial evaluations, the priority is to maintain the vessel's security and the vessel's safety. When the assessments are finished, the Coast Guard will take the next steps regarding the grounding of the vessel. This systematic approach ensures that all potential risks are identified before any recovery or salvage operations begin.

Multi-Agency Coordination Ensures Safe Outcome

The response to the grounding incident involved a wide range of maritime and aerial assets. The RNLI lifeboats from Rosslare, Courtown, and Arklow played a crucial role in supporting the helicopter extraction. The Courtown Coast Guard unit provided local expertise and coordination on the water. The involvement of these diverse agencies demonstrates the comprehensive nature of Ireland's maritime rescue infrastructure. The successful rescue of the six crew members from the cargo vessel underscores the readiness of the Irish Coast Guard to handle maritime emergencies. All crew members were taken to Weston Airport in Dublin for immediate medical assessment following the rescue operation.