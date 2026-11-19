Central Statistics Office data reveals €165 billion in total compensation for 2025. Analysis shows middle-income earners drive consumption while multinationals dominate high-wage sectors across Ireland.

New data from the Central Statistics Office provides a detailed snapshot of the spending firepower within the Irish consumer economy. The figures for 2025 reveal that total compensation for employees across the economy stands at €165 billion. This amount includes wages, salaries, bonuses, benefits in kind, and other payments. It also encompasses pensions and social insurance paid by employers. Adjusted for inflation, this figure represents a significant increase from €96 billion in 2011. The growth reflects real wage rises alongside a much higher population. These numbers define the primary factor determining consumer spending capacity in Ireland.

Income Brackets Drive Total Spending Volume

The largest share of total compensation comes from workers in the middle-income range. Individuals earning between €40,000 and €60,000 represent the biggest group in terms of total compensation. Their combined earnings total just under €31 billion out of the €165 billion economy-wide figure. This group is followed by those earning between €60,000 and €80,000, who have total earnings from work of €24.5 billion. Average full-time incomes from work sit at just over €50,000. People with higher incomes have more disposable income after paying for necessities. However, total consumer spending relies heavily on the sheer numbers in these middle tiers.

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High-income earners also wield significant spending power despite being a smaller group. The small group earning €300,000 or more contributes over €14 billion to the total. The combined total counting all earners from €120,000 up is in excess of €47 billion. This structure indicates two distinct market realities. First, there is huge total spending power in the middle ground. Second, there is substantial spending power at the top end. Businesses targeting different demographics must account for both volumes and high-value individual spending.

Tax Data Reveals Disproportionate Wealth Concentration

Separate figures from the Revenue Commissioners provide additional context on income distribution. These statistics are based on tax units rather than individual earnings. A tax unit includes individual earners and married couples jointly assessed for tax. The data includes all income, not just earnings from work. It shows that 49,700 tax units estimated to earn over €275,000 represent 1.4 percent of the total. This group earns 13 percent of the income and pays 27.4 percent of all income tax and Universal Social Charge.

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In contrast, there are 834,000 earners in the €40,000 to €60,000 range. This group represents 23 percent of the total and earns 22 percent of the total income. The Revenue data highlights the concentration of tax liability among high earners. The Central Statistics Office compensation data focuses strictly on labor-related payments. The difference in scope means the figures are not directly comparable. Both datasets confirm that high earners contribute disproportionately to state revenues while middle earners drive volume.

Gender Pay Gaps Persist Across Key Sectors

Compensation data from the Central Statistics Office shows distinct gender divides in earnings. Men earn 58.1 percent of total compensation in the economy. This figure is only fractionally lower than the 58.4 percent figure recorded in 2019. The highest proportion of earnings for women appears in sectors including public administration, education, and health. In this sector, 64 percent of the total wage bill goes to women. Female participation in the labor force has risen slightly faster than male participation.

Despite higher female labor force participation, total female earnings have not risen as expected. The mix of full-time and part-time work could be a contributing factor. Some of the biggest wage growth has occurred in higher-tech sectors where men hold the bulk of the jobs. In foreign-owned sectors, 67.5 percent of total compensation to employees was paid to men. In other sectors, the figure was 56 percent. These statistics illustrate persistent structural inequalities in wage distribution across different industries.

Age Groups and Multinational Dominance Shape Earnings

Earnings breakdowns by age show peak compensation in the 40 to 49 age range. These individuals were the biggest recipients of compensation from 2019 to 2025. Their share accounted for around 30 percent of the total over the period. In the multinational sector, the age profile is younger. Those in their thirties received around 31 percent of total compensation. This is just behind the 33 percent taken by those in their forties. The older workforce has much fewer earners over the age of 60 in multinationals.

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Across the economy, those aged 60 and over contributed the least to total compensation from 2019 to 2023. However, the earnings of this group are rising sharply. The figure increased from €5.4 billion in 2019 to €11.3 billion last year. New rules and norms mean many more people over 60 are staying in the workforce. Some continue working due to inadequate pension provision. Multinational industry and finance remain where the biggest money is earned. In the €200,001 to €300,000 band, 36.5 percent of total compensation went to employees in foreign-owned sectors. Total earnings in sectors dominated by multinationals stood at €26.5 billion. Half of all earnings in these sectors were made by people earning over €120,000.