New CCPC data reveals dropping trust in Black Friday discounts and reduced spending. Irish shoppers are opting for online EU retailers while navigating higher costs and impulse regret.

A national survey conducted by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission indicates that Irish shoppers have significantly withdrawn their confidence in Black Friday promotional offers. The research highlights a sharp decline in trust regarding the legitimacy of advertised savings, with only 23 percent of consumers believing retailers' promises of substantial discounts. This figure represents the lowest level of confidence recorded since the commission began tracking public attitudes toward these annual sales events in 2022. The findings suggest a profound shift in consumer behavior as individuals become increasingly skeptical of marketing tactics during this key retail period.

Survey Data On Spending And Trust Levels

The study, which surveyed 1,028 consumers, reveals that the average expected spend for Black Friday has dropped to €307, a notable decrease from the €431 reported in 2024. Economic pressures are a primary driver of this change, with 47 percent of respondents stating that the ongoing cost of living crisis has reduced their likelihood of participating in sales events. Furthermore, 73 percent of those polled expressed disbelief in the accuracy of the discounts offered, an increase from the 61 percent recorded when the survey data collection began in 2022. In response to this skepticism, 80 percent of shoppers plan to conduct their own research to verify the validity of price reductions before making any purchases.

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Gender Differences In Shopping Habits

The data exposes distinct variations in how men and women approach the shopping season, with financial behaviors diverging along gender lines. Research suggests that men anticipate spending an average of €356 during the sales, compared to €269 for women. Despite the higher planned expenditure, women are more inclined to make a purchase, with 38 percent indicating they will buy something compared to 31 percent of men. These figures highlight a complex dynamic where one group may be spending more per transaction while the other demonstrates a higher propensity for actual buying during the promotional window.

Regulatory Actions And Retailer Accountability

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has intensified its oversight of discount practices since the introduction of new laws against misleading promotions in 2022. To enforce these regulations, the commission has successfully prosecuted several high-profile traders for violations, including Brown Thomas Arnotts, Boots, DID Electrical, and Lifestyle Sports. These legal actions underscore the regulatory body's commitment to ensuring transparency in pricing and protecting consumers from deceptive advertising. The prosecutions serve as a warning to retailers that they must substantiate their discount claims to avoid significant legal repercussions and financial penalties.

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Aoibin De Burca Comments On Consumer Savviness

Aoibín de Búrca, the communications director at the CCPC, stated that consumers no longer view Black Friday as a reliable opportunity to save money. She noted a noticeable decline in trust over the past five years, emphasizing that traders have substantial work to do to regain consumer confidence. De Búrca explained that shoppers are becoming much savvier, carefully navigating high costs while actively using their consumer rights. Many buyers are checking return policies and prioritizing purchases from within the EU to ensure they receive value for their money and maintain strong legal protections.

Rise Of Online Shopping And Impulse Regret

The survey indicates a strong migration toward digital retail channels, with more than half of shoppers reporting they will shop exclusively online. This represents a 13 percent increase since 2024, signaling a lasting shift in how Irish consumers access deals. Among those planning to buy online, 92 percent intend to purchase from traders based in Ireland. However, the digital nature of these sales has led to behavioral issues, with almost one in five consumers admitting to drinking and shopping, resulting in unwise decisions. Additionally, half of the respondents admitted to regretting an impulse buy made during the sales period.

Consumer Rights And EU Purchasing Advice

For shoppers who regret their purchases, de Búrca highlighted that buyers have 14 days to change their mind if they buy from within the EU, entitling them to a full refund. She advised consumers to always check where items are shipped from to avoid new EU customs charges and union handling fees. Buying from Ireland or other EU member states ensures stronger consumer rights and eliminates additional border costs. De Búrca warned that unclear shipping origins should be considered a red flag, urging shoppers to remain vigilant and informed to protect their financial interests during the sales season.