Irish Consumer Watchdog Issues Urgent Warning on Fatal Risks of Baby Sleep Pillows

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued an urgent warning and removed over 1,000 online listings for baby sleep pillows, which pose a suffocation and overheating risk to infants. The HSE reinforces safe sleep guidelines, stressing that no soft items should be in a cot. Parents are urged to follow recommended practices to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued an urgent warning to parents and caregivers in Ireland regarding the potentially fatal risk posed by baby sleep pillows .

These products, also marketed as soothing pillows, sleep positioners, or sleep companions, are soft, cushioned items often designed in animal shapes. The warning emphasizes that babies can suffocate if their nose and mouth become covered by such soft items. The Health Service Executive (HSE) reiterates that pillows, cushions, and similar products should never be placed in a baby's cot or left with an unattended baby.

To reduce the risk of cot death, the HSE advises parents to always place babies on their backs to sleep with their feet at the end of the cot, keeping their heads uncovered. Recommended bedding includes cellular blankets, which have tiny holes for air circulation, or a sleeveless sleeping bag, ensuring the blanket is tucked loosely but securely below the baby's shoulders.

The CCPC has taken decisive action by issuing takedown notices that have already resulted in the removal of 1,115 listings for these dangerous products from online marketplaces including AliExpress, Amazon, Fruugo, and Joom. Grainne Griffin, Director of Communications at the CCPC, stated: Parents and caregivers buy these baby sleep pillows just hoping to help their babies sleep, but these products are potentially fatal.

Pillows and cushions should not be marketed or sold for use in cots or cribs with sleeping babies. The CCPC will continue market surveillance activities for these products and ensure that sales to Irish consumers are stopped. We encourage consumers to contact us where they have concerns about potentially unsafe products.

Dr Fiona Cianci, a consultant in public health medicine with the HSE, added: Pillows, cushions and similar products should not be in the cot as they could suffocate your baby. There is also a risk of a baby overheating if they are sleeping on a soft surface that their head can sink into. There is a higher risk of sudden infant death syndrome if a baby overheats.

Some of these products are described to parents as helping babies with issues such as reflux or flat head syndrome. This marketing can be misleading and diverts parents from using safe sleeping practices. The joint warning from the CCPC and HSE underscores the critical importance of adhering to evidence-based guidelines for infant sleep safety to prevent tragic and avoidable deaths





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Baby Sleep Pillows Suffocation Risk CCPC Warning Infant Safety Sudden Infant Death Syndrome HSE Guidelines Cot Death Prevention Online Product Removal

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